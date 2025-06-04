How to watch the Tour of Britain Women 2025: Everything you need to live stream the British stage race

Now in its second year, the Tour of Britain Women is the UK's only WorldTour event. It has emerged from the ashes of the former Women's Tour, after previous organiser SweetSpot entered liquidation last January.

Now organised by British Cycling with Lloyds as title sponsor, it will be run over four stages and visit Scotland for the first time in the 12-season history of both the Women's Tour and this iteration of the event.

The startlist promises a host of star riders, both from abroad and from the host nation. While last year's overall winner Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx-Protime) is not set to ride, fans will be able to watch stars such as Lizzie Deignan and Anna Henderson (both Lidl-Trek), Olympic road champion Kristen Faulkner (EF Education-Oatly).

Below, Cycling Weekly has compiled everything you need to know about broadcasters and live streams, so you can watch the Tour of Britain wherever you are in the world.

Quick guide to watching the Tour of Britain Women

Swipe to scroll horizontally Region Broadcasters UK ► Free coverage on BBC iPlayer and the British Cycling YouTube channel ► TNT Sports / Discovery+ (£30.99/mon) Anywhere Watch your usual stream from abroad with NordVPN

How to watch Tour of Britain Women in the UK

In the UK, the Tour of Britain Women will be available to watch for free on the BBC iPlayer and on British Cycling's dedicated YouTube channel, @tour.of.britain. Both iPlayer and the YouTube broadcast are geo-restricted to the UK.

It will also be broadcast online on Discovery+, with evening highlights available on TNT Sports 3.

Both TNT and Discovery+ are owned by Warner Bros. Discovery and require a subscription.

Discovery+ costs £30.99 a month. TNT Sports is also £30.99 a month, but is cheaper with certain TV packages. Virgin Media customers, for example, can add it to their bundle for an additional £18 a month. Sky TV customers can do the same for an extra £30 a month. EE mobile customers can purchase TNT Sports as an add-on for £20 a month.

Can I watch the Tour of Britain Women in the US and Canada

Unfortunately, the Tour of Britain Women is not set to be broadcast on any platform in the USA or Canada. It was broadcast last year by Flobikes, but that is not the case this time round.

Can I watch the Tour of Britain Women in Australia?

Fans in Australia will be able to watch free daily highlights of the Tour of Britain Women on SBS, though not a full livestream.

How to watch the Tour of Britain Women while abroad

Most streaming platforms have geo-restrictions these days, which means they only work in certain countries. But being locked out of the races is a thing of the past thanks to a VPN.

A Virtual Private Network is a piece of internet security software that can alter your device's location, so you can unblock your usual streaming services, even when you're abroad.

What time is the Tour of Britain Women on?

UK coverage of the race begins at 12:00 BST on Discovery+ and the British Cycling YouTube channel @tour.of.britain. Evening highlights start at 20:00 BST on TNT Sports 3.

What to expect at the Tour of Britain Women

The riders have a lumpy four days ahead of them, culminating in a flat, city-centre outing that will showcase the race perfectly.

It differs somewhat from last year, which saw the race play its toughest hand at the outset in Wales. This time round the race builds slowly towards a hilly third stage based on Kelso in Scotland, so the GC is likely to hang in the balance until then.

Even the flat but very technical final stage in Glasgow could see the lead change hands, especially if the GC remains finely balanced after the Kelso stage.

There will be opportunities for both fast finishers and rouleurs here, and riders such as Lorena Wiebes (SD Worx-Protime) and Elisa Balsalmo (Lidl-Trek), who are able to play both hands at will, should be ones to watch.