How to watch the Tour of Britain Women 2025: Everything you need to live stream the British stage race

All the information you need to enjoy the four-day women's WorldTour event

TOB Women 2024 stage 4
(Image credit: SWPix.com / Elliot Keen)
Now in its second year, the Tour of Britain Women is the UK's only WorldTour event. It has emerged from the ashes of the former Women's Tour, after previous organiser SweetSpot entered liquidation last January.

Now organised by British Cycling with Lloyds as title sponsor, it will be run over four stages and visit Scotland for the first time in the 12-season history of both the Women's Tour and this iteration of the event.

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Region

Broadcasters

UK

► Free coverage on BBC iPlayer and the British Cycling YouTube channel

► TNT Sports / Discovery+ (£30.99/mon)

Anywhere

Watch your usual stream from abroad with NordVPN

