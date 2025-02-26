Should I use a VPN to watch cycling? Explaining the benefits, costs, considerations, and best VPNs for streaming the races

In the modern world of streaming, VPNs have become a popular companion for watching content online, including live sports. But should you get a VPN to watch cycling? And which are the best VPNs for streaming cycling? Cycling Weekly is here to offer some guidance.

First of all, you might be wondering, what is a VPN? It stands for Virtual Private Network, and it’s a piece of software that you download for your computer, phone, or smart TV that keeps you safe online. It does this by masking your location and creating encrypted connections (there’s much more to it than that, but that’s it in a nutshell).

It has a wide range of uses, from the top-end of protecting dissidents and journalists in authoritarian regimes, right down to giving you peace of mind when logging onto public WiFi.

We’re lucky enough to share an office with TechRadar and Tom's Guide, who know everything there is to know about VPNs. They’ve tested hundreds of them, and we’ll be leaning on their expertise as we take a look at some of the key benefits of VPNs when it comes to streaming cycling online.

Benefits of a VPN for cycling streaming

Use a VPN to watch your usual cycling streams from anywhere

The biggest advantage of a VPN for those looking to stream TV is that it allows you to do so from anywhere.

What if you’re on holiday when the Tour de France is on this summer? A VPN will allow you to access your usual coverage from another country, so you never have to miss a summit finish or even a snoozy stage through the sunflowers.

Pretty much all streaming platforms these days are geo-restricted – in other words, they only work in the host country. For example, ITVX, which shows the Tour de France for free in the UK, only works in the UK. If you try and watch from abroad, you’ll find yourself geo-blocked.

A VPN gets around this by re-routing your connection through a remote server, which replaces your device’s IP address (a sort of unique digital passport). The best VPN providers will have server options in pretty much every country in the world – often multiple servers – so when you connect through one of them, it will appear that you are in that country.

Heading on holiday or spending time away from your home country doesn’t mean you have to be locked out of the services you subscribe to and pay for. It’s a good way to make sure you’re getting full value out of your subscriptions.

Use a VPN to improve picture quality

Another key advantage of a VPN is that it can improve playback quality on your cycling streams.

Your internet service provider (ISP) might boast a high maximum connection speed but that’s not always the speed you actually get. ISP throttling is a common practice whereby internet providers limit your speed – this can happen during peak periods of usage or when you’re engaging in high-bandwidth activities, such as streaming cycling in high-definition.

A VPN hides what you’re using your bandwidth for, by re-routing your connection through its servers, so your ISP can’t throttle your connection based on your usage.

Use a VPN to stay safe while streaming

While streaming capabilities are a key component of VPNs, internet security is at their core.

Who doesn’t want to stay safe online? And who doesn’t worry about that in the modern age? There are other things that can re-write your IP address, but VPNs are considered key tools in cyber security, keeping your data private and protecting you from the malign forces out there.

VPNs encrypt the data that's transferred between your device and the internet, which makes it impossible for it to be spied upon and taken advantage of. When it comes to log-ins and payment details, you can keep these under lock and key. This is doubly important when stepping out into the risky world of public WiFi or mobile connections.

What to look for in a VPN for watching cycling

Based on streaming as the primary intention, there are a few key considerations when choosing a VPN. It’s worth nothing that while there are free VPNs out there, they are not reliable on any of the following points…

‘Unblock-ability’ – First and foremost, make sure the provider has a server or multiple servers in the country where you’re based. This will ensure you’ll be able to connect ‘back home’ whenever you’re abroad. There are also discrepancies in the abilities of different VPNs to unblock different streaming platforms, so go for one that has been thoroughly tested to work on a wide range of services.

Fast connections – 750 Mbps is a good benchmark for being able to stream live video in HD and 4K.

Compatibility – A good VPN will work with multiple devices across multiple platforms and operating systems.

Security – A VPN that has strong encryption credentials will maximise your privacy and online safety.

Best VPNs for watching cycling

In a nutshell: NordVPN is considered the best VPN on the market by our expert colleagues over at TechRadar and Tom’s Guide, while Surfshark is the best on a budget and ExpressVPN is the best for beginners.

NordVPN

Our pals at both TechRadar and Tom's Guide rate NordVPN as the best VPN money can buy right now. NordVPN has consistently come out on top in deep testing from the teams on both sites for a long time now – specifically for streaming but also overall. “We’re confident that virtually anyone can sign up for Nord and get what they need,” say TechRadar. “It’s easy to use, has robust security, seriously fast speeds for downloads and gaming, flawless unblocking (it’s our top choice for streaming), plus a host of compelling extra features.”

NordVPN starts from £2.59 / $3.39 a month. There are three plans – basic, pro, and ultimate – on two-year packages where you pay up front, but you get a 30-day money-back guarantee so you can try it out for yourself.

Surfshark

Both TechRadar and Tom’s Guide rate Surfshark as the best budget VPN out there. It might fall short of NordVPN on certain features, but manages to sneak past it on price. “Surfshark is the perfect choice if you're on a budget but don’t want to compromise on quality,” say Tom’s Guide.

Surfshark plans start from £1.89 / $2.39 a month. You can be flexible on the length of plan, although that great value lies in the two-year up-front package, and you also get a 30-day money-back guarantee.

ExpressVPN

ExpressVPN is rated by TechRadar as the best VPN for beginners, its ease of use coupled with its high-security features making it a brilliant product. Where it falls behind is on price. “It’s more than double Surfshark’s monthly cost - and well above average. So for most people, we’d recommend one of the two options above [NordVPN and Surfshark].”

ExpressVPN plans start from £4.04 / $4.99 a month. As with Surfshark, you'll pay a much higher rate if you want a short-term plan, and there's also that 30-day money-back guarantee.