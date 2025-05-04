How to watch the Vuelta Femenina 2025: Everything you need to live stream the major Spanish stage race

The Vuelta Femenina by Carrefour.es marks the first of the three major stage races of the women's WorldTour calendar.

Taking place in Spain over seven days, this year's edition is the event's 11th, starting with a team time trial in Barcelona, and finishing on the climb to Cotobello in the Asturian mountains.

Below, Cycling Weekly has gathered all the key information on broadcasters and live streams so you can watch the Vuelta Femenina wherever you are.

Quick guide to watching the Vuelta Femenina

UK: TNT Sports / Discovery+ (£30.99/mon)

TNT Sports / Discovery+ (£30.99/mon) US: Peacock (from $7.99/mon, $79.99/year)

Peacock (from $7.99/mon, $79.99/year) Canada: Flobikes ($39.99/mon)

Flobikes ($39.99/mon) Australia: SBS (Free)

SBS (Free) Free live streams: SBS (Australia), Auvio (Belgium), RTVE (Spain), NPO Start (Netherlands)

SBS (Australia), Auvio (Belgium), RTVE (Spain), NPO Start (Netherlands) Anywhere: Watch your local stream from anywhere with NordVPN

What to expect at the Vuelta Femenina

The Vuelta Femenina is the women's equivalent of the men's Vuelta a España, and carries Grand Tour prestige in the calendar.

Stretched over seven days, it is the third longest race on the women's WorldTour – beaten only by the eight-day Giro d'Italian Women, and the nine-day Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift.

This year's race is contained entirely in the north of Spain, where the country's most daunting mountains loom.

The reigning champion Demi Vollering returns to the race in 2025, now in the colours of FDJ-SUEZ. If the Dutchwoman is to defend her crown, she will have to stave off competition from Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM), Pauline Ferrand-Prévot (Visma-Lease a Bike), and Mavi García (Jayco AlUla), who are also among the GC favourites.

How to watch the Vuelta Femenina in the UK

In the UK, the race will be shown on TNT Sports 1, Warner Bros. Discovery's premium sports channel.

The event can also be streamed online and on mobile devices on Discovery+, with a package priced at £30.99 a month. This offering also gains viewers access to Warner Bros. Discovery's full range of sports listings.

How to watch the Vuelta Femenina in the US and Canada

For North American viewers, this year's coverage of the Vuelta Femenina is divided across Peacock and FloBikes.

Peacock, which is the streaming platform of NBC, has the rights to show show the race in the U.S. Subscriptions begin at $7.99 a month, or $79.99 a year, for the 'Premium' offering with ads. Viewers can pay a little bit more to watch without ads thanks to 'Premium Plus', priced at $13.99 a month, or $139.99 a year. A longer subscription will secure your streaming for July's Tour de France and Tour de France Femmes.

Flobikes is in charge of broadcasting the Vuelta Femenina in Canada. Subscriptions cost CA$39.99 a month, with big savings for long-term plans. The Flobikes TV app is available on Roku, Fire TV, Chromecast and Apple TV, as well as on iOS and Android.

Can I watch the Vuelta Femenina for free?

Fans in Australia, Spain, Belgium and the Netherlands can watch the Vuelta Femenina for free thanks to broadcasters in their regions.

In Australia, the race will be shown on TV and online by SBS, the country's public service broadcaster.

Viewers in the host country of Spain can watch on the public broadcaster RTVE's streaming platform, RTVE Play.

In Belgium, the race is available to watch on RTBF's streaming platform, Auvio. Fans in the Netherlands can also watch free of charge on NPO Start.

Coverage is geo-restricted, so if you're not in any of these countries right now, and these channels are your usual port of call, you'll need a VPN to get your usual coverage while abroad – more on that below.

How to watch the Vuelta Femenina while abroad

Most streaming platforms have geo-restrictions these days, which means they only work in certain countries. But being locked out of the races is a thing of the past thanks to a VPN.

A Virtual Private Network is a piece of internet security software that can alter your device's location, so you can unblock your usual streaming services, even when you're abroad.

Want to know more? We have an explainer on the benefits, costs, and considerations of using a VPN...

– Should I use a VPN to watch cycling?

What time is the Vuelta Femenina on? Schedule

The broadcast times for the Vuelta Femenina in the UK differ from stage to stage. The coverage runs on TNT Sports 1 and Discovery+ between the following times (BST):

Stage one, 4 May - 11:20 - 13:20

Stage two, 5 May - 14:30 - 16:30

Stage three, 6 May - 14:30 - 16:30

Stage four, 7 May - 14:30 - 16:30

Stage five, 8 May - 14:30 - 16:30

Stage six, 9 May - 11:45 - 13:45

Stage seven, 10 May - 11:45 - 14:00

For US viewers, Peacock will show each stage at the following times (ET):

Stage one, 4 May - 6:20 - 8:20

Stage two, 5 May - 9:30 - 11:30

Stage three, 6 May - 9:30 - 11:30

Stage four, 7 May - 9:30 - 11:30

Stage five, 8 May - 9:30 - 11:30

Stage six, 9 May - 6:45 - 8:45

Stage seven, 10 May - 6:45 - 9:00

Only the final two hours of coverage will be shown each day.