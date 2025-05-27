Where to watch Giro d'Italia stage 16: Live streams, timings for huge mountain stage

All the broadcast information for a crucial day in the race for the pink jersey

Isaac Del Toro of Mexico and Team UAE Team Emirates - XRG celebrates at podium as Pink Leader Jersey winner during the 108th Giro d&#039;Italia 2025, Stage 9 a 181km stage from Gubbio to Siena / #UCIWT / on May 18, 2025 in Siena, Italy.
Can Isaac Del Toro maintain his advantage in the pink jersey?
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
The 2025 Giro d'Italia enters its third week today, Tuesday May 27, with a mountain stage of epic proportions, and you're not going to want to miss it – we have all the details on live streams and TV broadcasts.

At a glance

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Stage

Start

Finish (earliest)

Italy (local)

11:35 CET

16:53 CET

UK

10:35 BST

15:53 BST

US

05:35 ET

10:53 ET

Australia

19:35 AEST

00:53 AEST (Wednesday)

