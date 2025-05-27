Where to watch Giro d'Italia stage 16: Live streams, timings for huge mountain stage

The 2025 Giro d'Italia enters its third week today, Tuesday May 27, with a mountain stage of epic proportions, and you're not going to want to miss it – we have all the details on live streams and TV broadcasts.

At a glance UK: TNT Sports / Discovery+

TNT Sports / Discovery+ US: Max

Max Canada: Flobikes

Flobikes Australia: SBS (Free)

SBS (Free) Anywhere: Watch your local stream from anywhere with Proton VPN

The 2025 Giro features a backloaded route that starts here, with almost 5,000 metres of elevation gain over 203 kilometres in the Alps. Starting in Piazzola sul Brenta, the route takes in three major climbs ahead of the summit finish atop the first-category Brentonico at San Valentino.

With three major mountain stages still to come, it might not have the final say, but it will set the tone for this incredible final week we have in store.

Read on for all the information on how to watch Giro d'Italia stage 16 online, on TV, wherever you are in the world.

Watch the Giro d'Italia stage 16 in the UK

In the UK, stage 16 at the Giro d'Italia will be broadcast live on TNT Sports 1 for TV viewers, and Discovery+ for those streaming online.

Coverage starts at 10am BST and runs through to 5pm. Discovery+ costs £30.99 per month.

How to watch stage 16 of the Giro d'Italia in the US and Canada

In the US, fans can watch stage 16 of the Giro d'Italia on the streaming platform Max, with coverage starting at 5am ET. Max costs $16.99 per month.

Over the border in Canada, cycling streamer FloBikes is showing the Giro d'Italia stage 16. Its coverage begins at 5:10am ET. FloBikes costs $39.99 per month.

Watch the Giro d'Italia stage 16 for free in Australia

Fans in Australia can watch stage 16 of the Giro d'Italia for free thanks to SBS, with TV coverage on SBS Viceland and streaming available at SBS On Demand. Coverage starts at 7:10pm AEST.

There is also free coverage in Italy, Belgium, Netherlands, and Switzerland. For more information, check out our dedicated guide on how to watch the Giro d'Italia.

How to watch Giro d'Italia stage 16 while abroad

Most streaming platforms have geo-restrictions these days, which means they only work in certain countries. But being locked out of the races is a thing of the past thanks to a VPN.

A Virtual Private Network is a piece of internet security software that can alter your device's location, so you can unblock your usual streaming services, even when you're abroad.

Stream the Giro with Proton VPN Proton VPN is one of the best VPNs out there, according to our expert colleagues at Tom's Guide, who rate its "stellar security, easy-to-use apps, extensive server network and excellent speeds". Right now you can get a 70% discount, with the full range of features on offer for as little as $2.99 a month.

Want to know more? We have an explainer on the benefits, costs, and considerations of using a VPN...

– Should I use a VPN to watch cycling?

2025 Giro d'Italia stage 16 timings

Swipe to scroll horizontally Stage Start Finish (earliest) Italy (local) 11:35 CET 16:53 CET UK 10:35 BST 15:53 BST US 05:35 ET 10:53 ET Australia 19:35 AEST 00:53 AEST (Wednesday)