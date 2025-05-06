Daily Giro d'Italia highlights to be broadcast on free-to-air TV, multi-camera view introduced on discovery+

Daily highlights of the Giro d'Italia will be broadcast on free-to-air television in the UK, TNT Sports announced on Tuesday afternoon.

The Italian Grand Tour, which begins on Friday in Albania, will be broadcast live solely on TNT Sports and its streaming platform, discovery+. It is the first men's Grand Tour since live cycling moved to TNT Sports and Eurosport was closed down.

There will be uninterrupted streaming available on discovery+ for every moment of the 108th edition of the Giro.

However, fans without a subscription will be able to catch up with the action on free-to-air channel Quest, with highlights aired daily from 7-8pm in the UK. There will also be highlights available on TNT Sports' YouTube channel and on social media.

Separately, fans will be able to watch the Giro in an innovative manner on discovery+, with a new multi-camera option launched, alongside already introduced timeline markers. It appears that you will be able to watch the action from the perspective of one camera, rather than being at the whim of a television director, for the first time.

The press release from TNT Sports read: "New for 2025, streaming viewers can take advantage of in-app innovations such as timeline markers, which pinpoint unmissable moments, so viewers can seamlessly transition between key moments to catch-up or re-live any action missed.

"Fans watching on discovery+ can also choose a new multi-camera second screen option with a selection of three different motorcycle cameras and a helicopter camera providing breathtaking panoramic shots of the race during each stage."

The press release also detailed what viewers will see on their screens in the UK - Orla Chennaoui will present coverage with Adam Blythe and Robbie McEwen as pundits throughout, with other guests joining including Jayco AlUla sports director Steve Cummings. Matt Stephens will present from the ground, with all of these regulars on The Breakaway analysis show. Jens Voigt, Simon Geschke and Blythe will also report from motorbikes during the three weeks.

While 2025 will see TNT Sports' cycling output broadcast on discovery+, WBD's other streaming service, Max, which operates in the US and select parts of Europe, is set to be launched in the UK in 2026; cycling fans might therefore have to switch service again next year.

Keep up to date with how to watch cycling in the UK and across the world with our streaming guide.