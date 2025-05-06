Daily Giro d'Italia highlights to be broadcast on free-to-air TV, multi-camera view introduced on discovery+

Fans will be able to watch from the perspective of a single camera during the Italian Grand Tour, or watch highlights on Quest

A helicopter hovers over the peloton at the 2023 Giro d&#039;Italia
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Daily highlights of the Giro d'Italia will be broadcast on free-to-air television in the UK, TNT Sports announced on Tuesday afternoon.

The Italian Grand Tour, which begins on Friday in Albania, will be broadcast live solely on TNT Sports and its streaming platform, discovery+. It is the first men's Grand Tour since live cycling moved to TNT Sports and Eurosport was closed down.

