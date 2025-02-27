Farewell to Eurosport, the channel that got me hooked on professional cycling

Thursday marks the final day of Eurosport in the UK, and with it, the dawn of cycling on the more expensive TNT Sports

A person with a remote control watching Eurosport
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Adam Becket
By
published

For over 30 years, Eurosport was always there, lurking down the listings, ready to throw a niche sport at us at a moment's notice. Ski biathlon? Sure. Rallying? We have plenty. Snooker at an event you've never heard of? Come on in. More than anything else though, to me, and to so many others, it was the home of cycling.

Sure, there was ITV when the Tour de France was on, but it was on Eurosport that I discovered the real meat of the cycling season, from the Classics to the Giro d'Italia, all there, live. I might have grown weary of some commentators, but it was the perfect distraction, all the time.

