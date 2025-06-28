'I bring good news from the other side': This is the end of a TV coverage era, but the Tour de France stops for no one

James Shrubsall looks back at nearly 40 years of free Tour de France coverage and ponders the new normal

Tour de France
published

Twelve years old and football mad. In 1987 there was very little sporting space in my head for anything beyond the goal-scoring antics of Ian Rush, Kenny Dalglish and co.

My Panini sticker albums might not have been entirely completed, and I had rarely got past the subs' bench for the school team, but rest assured, there was nothing more beautiful in the world to me than a well taken goal. That is, until July that year.

