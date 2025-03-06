'It's a great place to start' - Edinburgh MP 'absolutely' backs Tour de France Grand Départ in 2027

Scottish city expected to host opening stage of the Tour de France, according to reports

A spectator waving a Scotland flag at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tom Davidson
By
published

An Edinburgh MP has said he “absolutely” supports the idea of his city hosting the Tour de France Grand Départ in 2027.

Labour MP Dr Scott Arthur, a keen cyclist and advocate for active travel, said it would be “amazing” to bring the biggest bike race in the world to Scotland.

Tom Davidson
Tom Davidson
Senior News and Features Writer

Tom joined Cycling Weekly as a news and features writer in the summer of 2022, having previously contributed as a freelancer. He is fluent in French and Spanish, and holds a master's degree in International Journalism, which he passed with distinction. Since 2020, he has been the host of The TT Podcast, offering race analysis and rider interviews.

An enthusiastic cyclist himself, Tom likes it most when the road goes uphill, and actively seeks out double-figure gradients on his rides. His best result is 28th in a hill-climb competition, albeit out of 40 entrants.

