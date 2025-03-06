'It's a great place to start' - Edinburgh MP 'absolutely' backs Tour de France Grand Départ in 2027
Scottish city expected to host opening stage of the Tour de France, according to reports
An Edinburgh MP has said he “absolutely” supports the idea of his city hosting the Tour de France Grand Départ in 2027.
Labour MP Dr Scott Arthur, a keen cyclist and advocate for active travel, said it would be “amazing” to bring the biggest bike race in the world to Scotland.
His comments follow reports of a UK start planned for the race in 2027, with the BBC writing that Edinburgh is “under consideration” to host the opening stage.
“It’s a great place to start,” Arthur, the MP for Edinburgh South West, told Cycling Weekly. “What I’d be interested in is the route through and around the city, so we’ll see where that goes.”
In a statement issued last week, UK Sport, the government agency responsible for investing funds, said it had “made no secret” of its ambition to host the Tour again. The UK has previously welcomed the race twice – in Yorkshire in 2014, and London in 2007.
Glasgow successfully held the first ‘Super Worlds’ UCI World Championships in 2023, but Scotland has never hosted the Tour.
Asked if he supports a Grand Départ in Edinburgh, Arthur said “absolutely”.
“The first time in Scotland would be amazing, and our friends in Glasgow will be really annoyed at us taking the stage, which is even better,” he laughed.
“Edinburgh is a fantastic city, and I’m always proud that people come from all over the world to visit, and this is part of that… It comes slightly before the peak summer period, which is great as well for the city economy.
The MP added that the Scottish capital has “huge ambitions” for promoting everyday cycling, but recent projects have fallen down the priority list. “Hopefully the Tour de France will help stimulate that debate again,” he said.
Cycling Weekly contacted both British Cycling and Scottish Cycling for comment on the possible Tour de France 2027 start in Edinburgh. Both bodies responded that current reports are “speculative”.
In a previous statement, British Cycling confirmed it was supporting “ongoing discussions” to bring the race to the UK. “The Tour de France does not have a formal bid process or deadline and any decisions on future international hosts of the Grand Départ is at the sole discretion of [race organiser] ASO," the governing body said.
ASO has not responded publicly to speculation about a UK Grand Départ.
The last time the Tour came to the UK, the race opened in Leeds in 2014. The city is now expected to host the Grand Départ of the Tour de France Femmes in 2027, according to The Yorkshire Post.
Tom joined Cycling Weekly as a news and features writer in the summer of 2022, having previously contributed as a freelancer. He is fluent in French and Spanish, and holds a master's degree in International Journalism, which he passed with distinction. Since 2020, he has been the host of The TT Podcast, offering race analysis and rider interviews.
An enthusiastic cyclist himself, Tom likes it most when the road goes uphill, and actively seeks out double-figure gradients on his rides. His best result is 28th in a hill-climb competition, albeit out of 40 entrants.
-
-
-
-
-
-
-