2026 Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift to begin in Switzerland

The Alps could come as early as stage three after two wholly Swiss days

Charlotte Kool wins stage one of the 2024 Tour de France Femmes
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Adam Becket
By
published

The 2026 Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift will have its Grand Départ in Lausanne, Switzerland, its organiser ASO announced on Thursday evening.

It will be the second foreign start for the Tour in its short history after it began in Rotterdam in 2024, and raises the prospect of an Alpine stage as early as the third day.

Adam is Cycling Weekly’s news editor – his greatest love is road racing but as long as he is cycling, he's happy. Before joining CW in 2021 he spent two years writing for Procycling. He's usually out and about on the roads of Bristol and its surrounds.

Before cycling took over his professional life, he covered ecclesiastical matters at the world’s largest Anglican newspaper and politics at Business Insider. Don't ask how that is related to riding bikes.

