'The grandest of Grand Départs': 2027 Tour de France and Tour de France Femmes coming to the UK

The men's race will return to Britain for the first time in 13 years, with the women's event visiting the UK for the first time

Crowds on stage two of the 2014 Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Adam Becket's avatar
By
published

The 2027 Tour de France and Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift will have their Grands Départ in the UK, it was announced on Wednesday.

The first three stages of the men’s French Grand Tour will take place in the UK, with stages announced in Scotland, England and Wales. It will be the first time that the Tour has come to Britain since 2014 when the Grand Départ took place in Yorkshire, and the third time that the race has begun in the UK, with London hosting in 2007. The 1994 Tour also visited England, for two stages mid-race and in 1974 Plymouth welcomed the race.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Adam Becket
Adam Becket
News editor

Adam is Cycling Weekly’s news editor – his greatest love is road racing but as long as he is cycling, he's happy. Before joining CW in 2021 he spent two years writing for Procycling. He's usually out and about on the roads of Bristol and its surrounds.

Before cycling took over his professional life, he covered ecclesiastical matters at the world’s largest Anglican newspaper and politics at Business Insider. Don't ask how that is related to riding bikes.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest