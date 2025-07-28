Lorena Wiebes wins chaotic sprint on stage 3 of the Tour de France Femmes as Demi Vollering crashes

European champion pips Marianne Vos in Angers after chaos in final kilometres

Lorena Wiebes
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tom Thewlis's avatar
By
published

Lorena Wiebes (SD Worx-Protime) sprinted to victory from a reduced group on stage three of the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift in Angers after a big crash took out Demi Vollering (FDJ Suez) in the final four kilometres.

The crash split the race in two as the sprinters' teams battled for control at the front of the main field. SD Worx had the strength in depth in the front group to ensure that Wiebes came out on top ahead of Marianne Vos after an impeccable leadout from Lotte Kopecky.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1