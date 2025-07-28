Lorena Wiebes wins chaotic sprint on stage 3 of the Tour de France Femmes as Demi Vollering crashes

Lorena Wiebes (SD Worx-Protime) sprinted to victory from a reduced group on stage three of the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift in Angers after a big crash took out Demi Vollering (FDJ Suez) in the final four kilometres.

The crash split the race in two as the sprinters' teams battled for control at the front of the main field. SD Worx had the strength in depth in the front group to ensure that Wiebes came out on top ahead of Marianne Vos after an impeccable leadout from Lotte Kopecky.

Vos took second place after pulling clear with Wiebes in the final few hundred metres. The Visma-Lease a Bike rider claimed six bonus seconds behind Wiebes which meant that she reclaimed the yellow jersey from Kim Le Court (AG Insurance Soudal). Ally Wollaston (FDJ Suez) took third and rounded out the podium.

As well as Vollering, several high profile riders went down in the crash during the finale. Elisa Balsamo (Lidl-Trek), Dygert and Letizia Paternoster (Liv AlUla Jayco) were also involved in the pile up. None of the injured riders lost any time due to the crash occurring within the final five kilometres of the stage.

Vollering initially sat at the roadside to catch her breath before being helped to stand up by another FDJ Suez rider. Juliette Labous and Amber Kraak stayed by her side as she crossed the finish line more than six minutes behind the stage winner, Wiebes.

Vos now leads the race by six seconds ahead of Le Court with Pauline Ferrand-Prévoy in third, 12 seconds down on her teammate.

More to follow…

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

How it happened

After an undulating opening two stages, stage three was tailored towards the sprinters in the peloton as the race left Brittany and headed towards Angers. The riders faced just one categorised climb - the Côte de la Richardiere - with the rest of the terrain relatively flat across the 163 kilometres.

An early break formed containing four riders: Alison Jackson (EF Education-oatly), Clemence Latimer (Arkea-B&B Hotels), Sara Martin (Movistar), and Catalina Soto (Labora Kutxa-Fundacion Euskadi). The quartet soon had an advantage of almost three minutes over the chasing peloton as Jackson took maximum points in the mountains classification on the category four ascent, and in the intermediate sprint after 130 kilometres of racing.

A series of small crashes in the bunch raised the tension levels as the sprinters' teams began to get organised and attempt to get back on terms with the four attackers. Demi Vollering (FDJ Suez) put in an unexpected dig from the main field, right after the intermediate sprint, which briefly increased the intensity in the peloton even further.

With 21 kilometres to go, the Jackson-led break saw their advantage cut to just 50 seconds as all of the overall favourites began to move to the front of the peloton in a bid to keep out of trouble at the finish. Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto’s Chloé Dygert put in a huge turn on the front of the peloton before the SD Workx-Protime train took over with the aim of keeping both Lotte Kopecky and Lorena Wiebes well placed.

Despite the efforts of both Dygert and SD Worx, the breakaway held on and still had 34 seconds advantage as the race ticked under the 10 kilometres to go banner. However, the four leaders soon started to attack one another which disrupted their momentum. Martin was the first woman to attempt to split the break, before Jackson then took over and launched a flurry of aggressive moves in a bid to address the waning cohesion amongst the four leaders. The disharmony amongst the group proved to be its downfall as Blanka Vas (SD Worx-Protime) brought the race back together for what was anticipated to be a high octane dash for the line.

A big crash took out several riders, including Demi Vollering, at the three kilometre to go point. The race then split with both Marianne Vos and Lorena Wiebes well placed in the front group. Wiebes had the firepower in the final few hundred metres and launched a powerful sprint which Vos couldn't match to ensure she took the win.