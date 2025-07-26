Marianne Vos takes Tour de France Femmes yellow jersey after winning gruelling uphill sprint on stage 1

Vos beats Le Court-Pienaar in final metres after Ferrand-Prevot lights up finale with explosive attack

Marianne Vos
Vos overhauled Le Court-Pienaar to take her first Tour win in three years
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Dan Challis's avatar
By
published

Marianne Vos was the strongest in the final uphill sprint to take the first yellow jersey of the 2025 Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift.

It looked as though Visma-Lease a Bike would win the stage through Frenchwoman Pauline Ferrand Prévot, who launched a brutal acceleration in the final 800 metres on the Côte de Cadoudal. However, her move was brilliantly chased down by AG Insurance-Soudal's Kim Le Court-Pienaar with Vos on the wheel.

