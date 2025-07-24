Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift 2025: A bigger route in both length and severity

The Tour de France Femmes goes up to nine stages in 2025 with three stages in the mountains as the peloton cross the country

Demi Vollering and Kasia Niewiadoma
Demi Vollering and Kasia Niewiadoma at the Tour de France Femmes 2025
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Every kilometre of this year's Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift takes place on French roads. featuring a ninth stage this year - making it the biggest race on the women's calendar - the route takes the riders from the north west of the country down to the Alps. 1,165 kilometres tracing a diagonal line south east across the country.

154 riders from 22 teams will start in Vannes on the west coast before heading up to Brest, the most westerly point on French soil. From their the route is down towards the Alps via the Massive Central.

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Stage

Date

Start

Finish

Distance

Terrain

One

26 July

Vannes

Plumelec

79km

Hilly

Two

27 July

Brest

Quimper

110km

Flat

Three

28 July

La Gacilly

Angers

162km

Flat

Four

29 July

Saumur

Poitiers

128km

Flat

Five

30 July

Chasseneuil-du-Poitou

Guéret

166km

Hilly

Six

31 July

Clermont-Ferrand

Ambert

124km

Mountains

Seven

1 August

Bourg-en-Bresse

Chambéry

160km

Hilly

Eight

2 August

Chambéry

Saint François Longchamp

112km

Mountains

Nine

3 August

Praz-Sur-Arly

Châtel les Portes du Soleil

124km

Mountains

