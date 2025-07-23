Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift 2025 start list: Demi Vollering, Lotte Kopecky and Kasia Niewiadoma confirmed

All the teams and riders for the fourth edition of the race, which begins on 26 July

Kasia Niewiadoma in the yellow jersey at the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift 2024
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to category:
Tom Davidson's avatar
By
published

Previous winners Demi Vollering and Kasia Niewiadoma are set to battle it out with new yellow jersey pretenders at this year's Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift.

The race's fourth edition will begin on 26 July, and will consist of nine stages, stretching like a sash across France, from Brittany in the northwest, to the Alps in the southeast.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1