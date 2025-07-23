Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift 2025 start list: Demi Vollering, Lotte Kopecky and Kasia Niewiadoma confirmed

Previous winners Demi Vollering and Kasia Niewiadoma are set to battle it out with new yellow jersey pretenders at this year's Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift.

The race's fourth edition will begin on 26 July, and will consist of nine stages, stretching like a sash across France, from Brittany in the northwest, to the Alps in the southeast.

Twenty-two teams of seven riders will start the race – 154 riders in total – all with their own roles and ambitions.

Among the GC favourites, look out for defending champion Niewiadoma, 2023 winner Vollering, recent Giro d'Italia Women winner Elisa Longo Borghini (UAE Team ADQ), SD Worx-Protime pair Lotte Kopecky and Anna van der Breggen, and Movistar's Marlen Reusser.

There's also a star sprint field, with Lorena Wiebes (SD Worx-Protime), Elisa Balsamo (Lidl-Trek) and Charlotte Kool (Picnic PostNL) all set to be present.

Below are the 22 teams, and all the riders that have already been confirmed for the race. This list will be updated as more names are announced.

Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift 2025 start list

AG Insurance-Soudal

Shari Bossuyt (Bel, 24)

Justine Ghekiere (Bel, 29)

Sarah Gigante (Aus, 24)

Kim Le Court-Pienaar (Mus, 29)

Ilse Pluimers (Ned, 23)

Julie Van de Velde (Bel, 32)

Gladys Verhulst-Wild (Fra, 28)

Arkéa-B&B Hotels

Valentina Cavallar (Aut, 24)

Lotte Claes (Bel, 32)

Emilia Fahlin (Swe, 36)

Clémence Latimier (Fra, 21)

Titia Ryo (Fra, 20)

Maurène Trégouët (Fra, 21)

Marjolein van't Geloof (Ned, 29)

Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto

Ricarda Bauernfiend (Ger, 25)

Neve Bradbury (Aus, 23)

Chloé Dygert (USA, 28)

Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den, 29)

Soraya Paladin (Ita, 32)

Kasia Niewiadoma (Pol, 30)

Agnieszka Skalniak-Sójka (Pol, 28)

CERATIZIT

Franziska Brauße (Ger, 26)

Kristýna Burlová (Cze, 23)

Elena Hartmann (Sui, 34)

Daniek Hengeveld (Ned, 22)

Célia Le Mouel (Fra, 25)

Dilyxine Miermont (Fra, 25)

Sarah Van Dam (Can, 23)

Cofidis

Julie Bego (Fra, 20)

Victoire Berteau (Fra, 24)

Eugenia Bujak (Slo, 36)

Amalie Dideriksen (Den, 29)

Clara Koppenburg (Ger, 29)

Hannah Ludwig (Ger, 25)

Nadia Quagliotto (Ita, 28)

EF Education-Oatly

Letizia Borghesi (Ita, 26)

Henriette Christie (NZl, 23)

Kristen Faulkner (USA, 32)

Alison Jackson (Can, 36)

Cédrine Kerbaol (Fra, 24)

Noemi Rüegg (Sui, 24)

Magdeleine Vallieres (Can, 23)

FDJ-SUEZ

Elise Chabbey (Sui, 32)

Amber Kraak (Ned, 30)

Juliette Labous (Fra, 26)

Marie Le Net (Fra, 25)

Évita Muzic (Fra, 26)

Demi Vollering (Ned, 28)

Ally Wollaston (NZl, 24)

Fenix-Deceuninck

Millie Couzens (GBr, 21)

Yara Kastelijn (Ned, 27)

Flora Perkins (GBr, 21)

Puck Pieterse (Ned, 23)

Pauliena Rooijakkers (Ned, 32)

Christina Schweinberger (Aut, 28)

Marthe Truyen (Bel, 25)

Human Powered Health

Lily Williams (USA, 31)

The rest still to be confirmed

Laboral Kutxa - Fundación Euskadi

Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita, 30)

Idoia Eraso (Esp, 23)

Usoa Ostolaza (Esp, 27)

Ane Santesteban (Esp, 34)

Anais Catalina Soto (Chi, 24)

Alba Teruel (Esp, 28)

Laura Tomasi (Ita, 26)

Lidl-Trek

Elisa Balsamo (Ita, 27)

Lucinda Brand (Ned, 36)

Niamh Fisher-Black (NZl, 24)

Riejanne Markus (Ned, 30)

Emma Norsgaard (Den, 25)

Amanda Spratt (Aus, 37)

Shirin van Anrooij (Ned, 23)

Liv AlUla Jayco

Mavi García (Esp, 41)

Jeanne Korevaar (Ned, 28)

Letizia Paternoster (Ita, 25)

Ruby Roseman-Gannon (Aus, 26)

Silke Smulders (Ned, 24)

Monica Trinca Colonel (Ita, 26)

Ella Wyllie (NZl, 22)

Movistar

Aude Biannic (Fra, 34)

Jelena Erić (Srb, 29)

Liane Lippert (Ger, 27)

Ana Vitória Magalhães (Bra, 24)

Sara Martín (Esp, 26)

Mareille Meijering (Ned, 30)

Marlen Reusser (Sui, 33)

Picnic PostNL

Still to be confirmed

Roland

Morgane Coston (Fra, 34)

Tamara Dronova (Rus, 31)

Mia Griffin (Irl, 26)

Elena Pirrone (Ita, 26)

Kaja Rysz (Pol, 26)

Petra Stiasny (Sui, 23)

Sylvie Swinkels (Ned, 24)

SD Worx-Protime

Mischa Bredewold (Ned, 25)

Elena Cecchini (Ita, 33)

Femke Gerritse (Ned, 24)

Lotte Kopecky (Bel, 29)

Anna van der Breggen (Ned, 35)

Blanka Vas (Hun, 23)

Lorena Wiebes (Ned, 26)

St Michel - Preference Home - Auber93

Alison Avoine (Fra, 25)

Lucie Fityus (Aus, 24)

Alicia González (Esp, 30)

Emilie Morier (Fra, 28)

Elyne Roussel (Fra, 19)

Ségolène Thomas (Fra, 26)

Emily Watts (Aus, 24)

UAE Team ADQ

Still to be confirmed

Uno-X Mobility

Katrine Aalerud (Nor, 30)

Susanne Andersen (Nor, 26)

Teuntje Beekhuis (Ned, 29)

Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita, 32)

Rebecca Koerner (Den, 24)

Mie Bjørndal Ottestad (Nor, 28)

Linda Zanetti (Sui, 23)

Visma-Lease a Bike

Marion Bunel (Fra, 20)

Femke de Vries (Ned, 31)

Pauline Ferrand-Pévot (Fra, 33)

Lieke Nooijen (Ned, 24)

Eva van Agt (Ned, 28)

Marianne Vos (Ned, 38)

Imogen Wolff (GBr, 19)

VolkerWessels

Valerie Demey (Bel, 31)

Anneke Dijkstra (Ned, 28)

Eline Jansen (Ned, 23)

Laura Molenaar (Ned, 23)

Maud Rijnbeek (Ned, 22)

Lonneke Uneken (Ned, 25)

Margot Vanpachtenbeke (Bel, 26)

Winspace Orange Seal

Marine Allione (Fra, 24)

Nadia Gontova (Can, 24)

Kiara Lylyk (Can, 21)

Aurela Nerlo (Pol, 27)

Fiona Mangan (Irl, 29)

Karolina Perekitko (Pol, 26)

Constance Valentin (Fra, 27)