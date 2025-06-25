'The overall classification in France is her main goal' - Lotte Kopecky to race Giro d'Italia Women ahead of Tour de France Femmes

Kopecky to be joined by Anna van der Breggen and Lorena Wiebes for SD Worx-Protime in Italy

Lotte Kopecky on the front at the Amstel Gold Race
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Adam Becket's avatar
By
published

Lotte Kopecky is to ride both the Giro d'Italia Women and Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift this summer, but the goal remains the yellow jersey in the latter.

The Belgian's SD Worx-Protime announced their Giro lineup on Wednesday morning, which will also include Anna van der Breggen and Lorena Wiebes. The eight-stage race begins in Bergamo on Sunday 6 July, and ends on 8 July, just a fortnight before the Tour.

