‘People who know me know I’m sometimes a bit loco’ - Lotte Kopecky's rise to be the best cyclist in the world

She may be ruthless on the bike, but does the world champion have a playful side too? Here's her story, from her football beginnings to skydiving over Dubai

Tom Davidson
By Tom Davidson
published

It is an overcast afternoon in the medieval Belgian city of Ghent, and a racket is beginning to stir. Throngs of people have gathered in Kouter Square, usually a tranquil flower market, for the homecoming of their hero. Suddenly, a wooden cart appears. It trundles past the crowds, who turn to stare. On it, two rows of raucous men face each other, each turning their own set of pedals as they slosh their drinks and sing along. It is a beer bike, a staple stag do activity, and the revellers have just spotted someone important. 

