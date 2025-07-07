Ultra-Running legend Courtney Dauwalter takes on cycling: 'I love being a beginner at all of this!'

Courtney Dauwalter isn’t a household name in the cycling world — not yet, anyway. But in ultra-running, the 40-year-old is nothing short of a legend. She shatters records, redefines the limits of physical endurance, and does it all with a grin, baggy basketball shorts and a refreshingly casual relationship with performance data.

For cycling fans, one might compare her to Annemiek van Vleuten. Like the Dutch cycling icon, Dauwalter, a former science teacher from Minnesota, has enjoyed a late-career dominance, excelling in the most brutal races and often finishing solo, far ahead of the nearest competitor, male or female.

Or perhaps she’s a bit like Marco Pantani, who thrived in the thin mountain air, picking up pace when others faltered and redefining what was physically possible by winning both the Giro d’Italia and Tour de France in the same year. Similarly, Dauwalter redefined endurance by clinching victories at Western States, Hardrock, and UTMB in a single season, a feat previously thought unattainable. (That’s nearly 310 miles of some of the toughest trail and mountain ultramarathons on the planet, all packed into ten weeks!)

And then there’s a Lachlan Morton quality in her, too. Not just in the absurd distances she covers, but in the spirit she brings to it. Both operate well outside the traditional mold, fueled more by passion and curiosity than podium pressure. They suffer because they want to. Because the real win lies in going there.

And now, the queen of Type 2 fun is starting something new: riding bikes. Yes, Courtney Dauwalter, ultrarunning icon, is learning how to shift gears, fix flats and eat on the bike without crashing. She’s a legend on two feet, but on two wheels, everything is new. And she’s diving in with the same curiosity, grit, and joyful individualism that made her a force on the trails.

We caught up with Dauwalter to talk about trading trail shoes for cleats (well, maybe not just yet), her goals on the bike, and what it means to be a beginner again.

A bike selfie from Courtney Dauwalter's Instagram (Image credit: Courtney Dauwalter)

Cycling Weekly: What drew you to cycling in the first place? And what discipline are you enjoying most?

Courtney Dauwalter: Finding more ways to be outside exploring was the main goal, and I think it can help our bodies to switch up the motion we ask them to do.

I’m loving all the disciplines! I have many adventure ideas so it’s been fun to practice and get more comfortable with each of them.

You’re used to covering insane distances on foot. What feels different (or surprisingly similar) about those efforts on the bike?

It’s funny how the distances I feel completely comfortable with while running take on a whole different meaning when I think about biking them. It sounds so much farther on a bike! The longest ride I have done on a road bike was 70 miles and I was really intimidated by that distance before I did that ride. And very amazed when I finished it!

Have you found that your running endurance translates directly? Does it come easy to you?

Hard to say, so far! There are definitely some different muscles involved but the base endurance seems similar. I have yet to figure out how to snack while riding though. Need to figure that one out ASAP!

What’s been the biggest technical learning curve — gears, mechanicals, flats…?

All of that?! I need to do a crash course on all bike things so that I can be self-sufficient out there.

You're a legend and expert in your field, what does it feel like to be a bit of a novice again?

I love being a beginner at all of this! There is so much to learn each time I go out, and so many different races and potential adventures to learn about as well. I’m open to all feedback and tips people have so send them my way!

You’ve spoken before about the joy of not knowing what’s possible — does cycling give you that same feeling?

Absolutely. It feels a little different because I have yet to reach my Pain Cave on the bike but I hope to get to a point where I can visit there on two wheels.

Has the cycling community been welcoming, helpful thus far?

The cycling community has been really welcoming and helpful! I am excited to get to some events and hang with the community in person soon.

Do you have any on-the-bike goals?

Yes! I have some ideas for each discipline that I’d love to tackle in the next year:

Road: Ride 100 miles (in one ride!)

Gravel: Do some adventure routes that connect riding with running up mountains. And try one of those wild 200+ mile races.

MTB: Get better at navigating tricky terrain. Keep my bones and teeth intact. Switch to clipless pedals at some point

Will we see you tackle some run-bike duathlons soon?

Why not!? I’m up for anything!