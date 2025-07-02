'I got schooled': Ultra-cycling record-breaker entered Transcontinental Race before even owning a bike

JOGLEJOG record rider Dr Sarah Ruggins was chatting to Cycling Weekly's Going Long podcast about her ultra-fast-track into the sport

Sarah Ruggins in training for LEJOGLE
(Image credit: James Busby)
James Shrubsall's avatar
By
published

If you were new to bike riding (and maybe you are), what would be the first goal you set yourself? A round trip to the next town, perhaps? Complete your first 25, or even 50-mile ride? Maybe.

For new JOGLEJOG record breaker Dr Sarah Ruggins, it was a case of diving straight into the deepest of deep ends: she entered the 4,000km Transcontinental Race before she had even bought a bike.

