'I’ve already won the 200, so what else could I do?' — Lachlan Morton takes on 350-mile XL at Unbound Gravel

“I guess I’ve already won the 200, so it’s like what else could you do?”

If you’re Lachlan Morton (EF Pro Cycling-EasyPost), the reigning champion of the Unbound 200, you go bigger. Morton is no stranger to Kansas gravel. He’s taken to the start line of Unbound 200 four times and finished three—all within the top five. But Morton is never one to settle or turn down a new challenge, and for him, winning Unbound in 2024 meant it was time to move on to something new

On Friday, May 30, Morton will take to the start line of the 2025 Unbound XL, a 350-mile (563 km) gravel race that sees athletes climbing over 5,000 metres through the rolling Flint Hills of Kansas. For Morton, racing the XL presents a new type of challenge and an opportunity to compete in something that feels more personal.

“I already had the experience I wanted to have there [with the 200]. There’s nothing I feel like I could do to have a nicer day [than winning last year]. So, why not just try something different?” Morton explains. “I think Unbound’s so big now that there’s always a lot of expectation that you’ll go, so you have to go. I didn’t feel like doing the 200 anymore. So, it made sense to do the XL.”

In recent years, Morton, who raced on the UCI WorldTour from 2012 to 2019, has fully embraced adventure riding. Aside from his gravel racing accolades, he is now better known for completing unsupported fastest known time (FKT) challenges around the world, including, most recently, riding 648 kilometres across New Zealand in one day. However, ultra-endurance racing is something he has yet to really experience.

“I’ve only done one mass-start long race. So in that way, it’s kind of new,” Morton says. “I’m excited to go to Emporia because obviously it’s a big buzz. But I’m also happy to not be in the hecticness of the 200. And hopefully I will still have a nice experience that’s maybe somewhat more introspective.”



Professional gravel racing is becoming increasingly similar to WorldTour road racing (Image credit: Getty Images)

As professional gravel racing becomes increasingly similar to WorldTour road racing—with strict rules, team tactics, and full support crews—it seems only fitting that Morton would gravitate toward the XL. The event is completely self-supported, with success hinged on how each rider overcomes the inevitable challenges that arise over 20-plus hours in the saddle.

“I’m going to go there and race, and I have to ride for 20 hours. It’s so individual. [The outcome] is kind of going to come down to each person and how their body reacts, and how they are mentally. And probably a bit of luck. There’s a whole bunch of things that [a person] could angst over.”

Morton believes mindset is key for an event like the XL. He recognises that being in a positive headspace—open to embracing the unknown—is important for tackling such a long race. While he feels less stress racing the XL than the 200, he does still feel pressure to perform.

“I think there’s probably more expectation, because people just assume I’m great at that sort of stuff,” Morton says. “I think the longer events get, the more you need to probably prepare a bit more meticulously, which I’d say I haven’t really had the chance to do this year. So that definitely adds an element of pressure.”

While Morton may not feel as prepared as he could be, it would be hard not to consider him a favourite. With his pedigree across so many disciplines, he has the physical and mental strength to excel at the XL. Choosing to race the XL is not a decision to be taken lightly. But having the opportunity to race it is something Morton is genuinely excited about.

Who knows what will happen over 20 hours of racing through the Flint Hills of Kansas — but going in with an optimistic and relaxed mindset may just be the key to Morton’s success.

“I’d rather try and have it be a week that’s exciting and fun and hopefully somewhat enjoyable.”