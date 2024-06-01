Lachlan Morton, the people’s favorite, wins Unbound Gravel

Lachlan Morton’s resilience shone brightly at Unbound Gravel today. Neither grueling solo efforts nor a wrong turns, nor moments of self-doubt could break the Australian's day at Unbound today.

The fan-favorite from EF Education-EasyPost entered the finishing in downtown Emporia together with Chad Haga (PAS Racing) for a two-up sprint and came out ahead.

“I've made the mistakes in the last years that helped me win today," said Lachlan in the post-race interview.

"To be honest, I thought a win here was beyond me now. I thought [the level] is getting higher, I'm getting older and I thought that last year was my best chance to win it and I didn't."

Once across the finish line and off their bikes, Morton took Haga into his arms and held him for a long hug, visibly overjoyed and relieved.

Haga’s teammate, Tobias Kongstad, finished in third place.

Riders are still trickling in. Stay tuned for a race report.