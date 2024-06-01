Lachlan Morton, the people’s favorite, wins Unbound Gravel

The Australian had thought winning this iconic race was beyond him, but he proved himself wrong

Lachlan Morton wins Unbound 2024
(Image credit: Snowy Mountain Photography)
Anne-Marije Rook
By
published

Lachlan Morton’s resilience shone brightly at Unbound Gravel today. Neither grueling solo efforts nor a wrong turns, nor moments of self-doubt could break the Australian's day at Unbound today. 

The fan-favorite from EF Education-EasyPost entered the finishing in downtown Emporia together with Chad Haga (PAS Racing) for a two-up sprint and came out ahead.

Cycling Weekly's North American Editor, Anne-Marije Rook is old school. She holds a degree in journalism and started out as a newspaper reporter — in print! She can even be seen bringing a pen and notepad to the press conference.

Originally from The Netherlands, she grew up a bike commuter and didn't find bike racing until her early twenties when living in Seattle, Washington. Strengthened by the many miles spent darting around Seattle's hilly streets on a steel single speed, Rook's progression in the sport was a quick one. As she competed at the elite level, her journalism career followed, and soon she became a full-time cycling journalist. She's now been a cycling journalist for 11 years. 

