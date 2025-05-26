'I don't know if I'll be flying or dying' - David Millar to race Unbound Gravel alongside elites

Retired pro set for debut at gravel calendar's biggest date

You might think it fortunate that David Millar and Lachlan Morton are friends. Millar, a retired Tour de France stage winner, will make his debut at the 200-mile Unbound Gravel this weekend, riding alongside the elites. Morton won the same event last year. Surely the Australian would have some golden advice?

“He’s pretty useless, bless him,” says Millar. “When I was speaking to him about [the Traka] 560 – we went for a ride a couple of weeks before – I asked him a couple of questions and realised it was just pointless, because he’s like, ‘Ah, you can just ride through.’

