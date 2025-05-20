Live coverage returns: Watch Unbound Gravel's elite races free on YouTube

Live Unbound coverage is back! After FloSport’s coverage of the Life Time Grand Prix came to an abrupt end midway through the 2022 season, coverage of the world’s premier gravel race, Unbound Gravel, was limited to social media, where fans could catch only scattered glimpses and shaky sideline footage 30 seconds at a time. But this year, that all changes.

Now in its 19th year, Unbound Gravel has grown into the world’s marquee gravel event, offering five race distances ranging from 25 to 350 miles and drawing more than 4,000 registered riders to the middle-of-nowhere, Kansas. The race attracts amateurs and elite pros alike, including Grand Tour winners, world champions, Classics victors and Olympians from around the globe, all chasing glory in the infamous Flint Hills.

While competition is fierce in every distance, the 200-mile race is the celebrated flagship event where cycling careers are forged (or extended) and winners become legends. Yet despite the race’s growing status, the battles in the Flint Hills have largely gone unseen. Until now

For the first time ever, the elite men’s and women’s 200-mile Unbound Gravel races will be broadcast live, in full, to a global audience without paywalls or georestrictions.

The event’s producer, Life Time, has announced it will stream seven full hours of live coverage of the 2025 Unbound Gravel presented by Shimano exclusively on the Life Time Grand Prix YouTube channel. The coverage kicks off at 10:00 a.m. CT on Saturday, May 31, with a pre-show before jumping into uninterrupted race action and post-race interviews.

"At Life Time, we’re focused on elevating the sport of cycling at every level, and bringing live, free-to-stream coverage [...] is a major step in that journey. With real-time storytelling, expert commentary, and a global audience tuning in, we are committed to making this iconic race more accessible and engaging,” said Kimo Seymour, Life Time Senior Vice President of Media & Events, in a statement.

2024 women's elite winner, Rosa Kloser, is welcomed home by a mob of photographers (Image credit: Life Time)

Commentary will be provided by Life Time Grand Prix athlete Payson McElveen, who’s currently sidelined due to an injury he sustained at the series’ opening round at Sea Otter, and Meredith Miller, a former U.S. road and cyclocross pro. Longstanding cycling announcer Bill Elliston will join the two athletes in the commentary box, while Mountain Bike Hall of Famer Nat Ross and former pro Lauren Hall will be providing live updates from the course.

As the legend of Unbound Gravel continues to grow, this year’s elite races are again stacked with world-class talent. Former Unbound winners Keegan Swenson and Sofía Gómez Villafañe have certainly shown excellent form in the opening round of the Life Time Grand Prix, but the competition at Unbound features numerous out-of-series contenders. Defending women’s champion Rosa Klöser from Germany is back to protect her crown, while Grand Tour stage winner Thomas De Gendt of Belgium will make his Unbound debut. And since last year’s men’s winner Lachlan Morton has opted out of the 200-mile event in favour of an even bigger challenge, this year’s men’s race promises a fresh champion, and there are plenty eager to seize the opportunity.

For those unable to watch the full broadcast, extended highlights of both the men’s and women’s elite races will be posted on the Life Time Grand Prix YouTube channel in the days following the event.