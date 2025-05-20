Live coverage returns: Watch Unbound Gravel's elite races free on YouTube

On May 31, the elite men’s and women’s 200-mile Unbound Gravel races will be broadcast live, in full, to a global audience

Lachlan Morton wins Unbound 2024
(Image credit: Snowy Mountain Photography)
Anne-Marije Rook's avatar
By
published

Live Unbound coverage is back! After FloSport’s coverage of the Life Time Grand Prix came to an abrupt end midway through the 2022 season, coverage of the world’s premier gravel race, Unbound Gravel, was limited to social media, where fans could catch only scattered glimpses and shaky sideline footage 30 seconds at a time. But this year, that all changes.

Now in its 19th year, Unbound Gravel has grown into the world’s marquee gravel event, offering five race distances ranging from 25 to 350 miles and drawing more than 4,000 registered riders to the middle-of-nowhere, Kansas. The race attracts amateurs and elite pros alike, including Grand Tour winners, world champions, Classics victors and Olympians from around the globe, all chasing glory in the infamous Flint Hills.

