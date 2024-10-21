Unbound Gravel winner becomes professional rider for Canyon-SRAM

Rosa Klöser has joined the Women's WorldTour with the German squad

Rosa Klöser wins the women&#039;s elite race at Unbound.
(Image credit: Snowy Mountain Photography)
Adam Becket
By
published
in News

The winner of the women's Unbound 200 gravel race, Rosa Klöser, will race on the road for Canyon-SRAM next year, the team announced on Monday morning.

Klöser, who won the world's biggest gravel race as an underdog in June, while also completing her PhD in green shipping, will still ride mainly a gravel calendar in 2025, but is going to try out road racing for the German squad, with a contract until the end of 2026.

