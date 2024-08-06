All the pro peloton transfers for 2025: Simon Carr moves to Cofidis, Juliette Labous joins FDJ-Suez

Keep up to date with all the latest confirmed transfers with Cycling Weekly

Simon Carr winning stage four of the Tour of the Alps 2024
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to category:
Adam Becket
By
published
Contributions from
in News

August 1 is a big deal in the world of professional cycling. It is the day riders can officially announce that they are moving teams, unveil their new direction, and rumours can finally be put to bed.

Rather than announcing each transfer individually, we will collect together all the transfers in the men's and women's pelotons here, as and when they are officially revealed.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Adam Becket
Adam Becket
News editor

Adam is Cycling Weekly’s news editor – his greatest love is road racing but as long as he is cycling on tarmac, he's happy. Before joining Cycling Weekly he spent two years writing for Procycling, where he interviewed riders and wrote about racing. He's usually out and about on the roads of Bristol and its surrounds. Before cycling took over his professional life, he covered ecclesiastical matters at the world’s largest Anglican newspaper and politics at Business Insider. Don't ask how that is related to cycling.

With contributions from
Latest