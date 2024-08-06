All the pro peloton transfers for 2025: Simon Carr moves to Cofidis, Juliette Labous joins FDJ-Suez

August 1 is a big deal in the world of professional cycling. It is the day riders can officially announce that they are moving teams, unveil their new direction, and rumours can finally be put to bed.

Rather than announcing each transfer individually, we will collect together all the transfers in the men's and women's pelotons here, as and when they are officially revealed.

While the announcements can now be made, many deals will have been done in the weeks and months running up to August, hence the myriad of rumours that are given air. Some teams announce their new riders in one big splurge, while others strategically drip-feed the names throughout the rest of the year; the news does not necessarily need to be shared until December 31. However, riders and teams just have between August 1-15 if they want to announce mid-season moves.

There have been rumours running for months, but we've decided to collate all the confirmed deals into one page for you, as we did last year. We'll highlight some big moves, and put all the ins and outs at the bottom of this page.

Big moves

Juliette Labous moves to FDJ-Suez

French champion Juliette Labous will move to FDJ-Suez for 2025, as part of a winter of upheaval at the French team. The 25-year-old, who has finished 2nd at the Giro d'Italia Women, fourth at the Vuelta España Femenina and fourth at the Tour de France Femmes, will stay with FDJ until at least 2027, after signing from dsm-firmenich PostNL.

Labous' move is the first Women's WorldTour transfer officially confirmed this year, but is not expected to be the last high-profile deal at the French squad. She will line up for dsm at the Tour, which begins on Monday.

"It is with immense pride and pleasure that we welcome Juliette into the FDJ-SUEZ family," Stephen Delcourt, the team's manager, said. "French champion and top-five in the last two Tours de France, Juliette is a remarkable athlete and, undeniably, one of the best climbers in the professional peloton.

"We are also honored by the confidence that Juliette places in our project and our vision. Her arrival is one more step towards the realization of our sporting ambitions."

Simon Carr joins Cofidis

After four years with EF Education-EasyPost, French-British rider Simon Carr will ride for Cofidis next season. The 25-year-old was born in Hereford but grew up in France, and has won stages of the Tour of the Alps amongst other achievements in his career to date. The climber says his dream is to ride the Tour de France.

"Simon Carr is solid, a rider capable of imposing himself on all terrains," Cedric Vasseur, Cofidis' manager, said. "He has already shown great things and we want to support him in his dream of shining on the roads of the Tour de France. Simon is strengthening a 2025 team that will present a new face and a new way of racing."

Simon Yates signs for Visma-Lease a Bike

Visma-Lease a Bike have completed the signing of Simon Yates from Jayco-AIUla for 2025.

Yates has signed a two-year deal with the Dutch super-team until the end of the 2026 season. The 31-year-old climber is a former winner of the Vuelta a España and has won stages in all three Grand Tours.

Yates best result at the Tour de France was fourth in 2023. He was regularly on the attack in the high mountains during this year's edition.

His move to Visma-Lease a Bike marks the first occasion he will ride for a new team after spending ten years with Jayco-AIUla since turning professional in 2014.

"This is a team I have admired for a long time and I couldn't pass up the opportunity to join," Yates said. "I’ve enjoyed much success in my career up to now and I look forward to continuing working hard and contributing to the success of the team.

"Despite the great time I have had with my current team, I felt it was time to change teams to keep improving myself and get the most out of myself. I look forward to meeting all my new teammates and staff and hit the ground running in 2025."

Bob Jungels joins Ineos Grenadiers

Ineos Grenadiers have signed Bob Jungels on a two-year contract.

A stage winner in the Tour de France, Jungels will leave his current team - Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe - at the end of the current campaign and ride for the Grenadiers from 2025.

Jungels is also a former stage winner at the Giro d'Italia and has taken victory at Liège–Bastogne–Liège.

Speaking about his new team, Jungels said: "I'm thrilled to be joining the Ineos Grenadiers. This is a team that I've always admired, and this opportunity has come along at the perfect time."

Ben O'Connor moves to Jayco AlUla

It seems fitting that the best Australians in cycling should be at Australia's WorldTour team, so Ben O'Connor to Jayco AlUla seems about right. The Australian has finished fourth overall at both the Giro d'Italia and the Tour de France, taking stage wins at both. The 28-year-old has left Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale after four seasons with the French team, during which time he also became a fixture on Tour de France: Unchained.

It is expected that the O'Connor joining as a GC option means the end of Simon Yates at the squad.

"To be honest, it’s really an idea I’ve always loved; to race as an Aussie and win on an Aussie team," O'Connor in the press release from his new home after signing a two-year contract. "I’m at a point now where I need to deliver, so it’ll be even more special to do it with an Australian set-up. To have the opportunity to race with mates at the top level is rare, and I am just so keen to get stuck in."

Jhonatan Narváez swaps Ineos Grenadiers for UAE Team Emirates

One of the few riders to beat Tadej Pogačar this year, Jhonatan Narváez, is joining the Slovenian's team, UAE Team Emirates. It means a big name rider leaving Ineos Grenadiers, with the Ecuadorian signing a deal until 2028.

Narváez, the Ecuadorian champion, won stage one of this year's Giro d'Italia in Turin, and is a fast finisher, suited for lumpy stages or one-day Classics. He spent six years at Ineos, and his loss will be a blow for the British team.

Guillaume Martin moves from Cofidis to Groupama-FDJ

After a lengthy spell with Cofidis, Guillaume Martin will join French rival team Groupama-FDJ next year.

During his spell at Cofidis, Martin achieved a top-15 finish at the Tour de France on five occasions. He also won the mountains classification at the Vuelta a España and has two top ten finishes at both the Critérium du Dauphiné and Paris-Nice to his name.

Losing Martin is a disappointment to Cofidis, but they have moved quickly to replace him with the acquisition of Dylan Teuns from Israel-Premier Tech.

Men's WorldTour transfers

Cofidis

In: Dylan Teuns (Israel-Premier Tech), Simon Carrr (EF Education-EasyPost)

Out: Axel Zingle (Visma-Lease a Bike), Guillaume Martin (Groupama-FDJ)

Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale

In: Rasmus Søjberg Pedersen, Noa Isidore, Oscar Chamberlain, Léo Bisiaux (all Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Development)

Out: Ben O'Connor (Jayco AlUla)

EF Education-EasyPost

Out: Simon Carr (Cofidis)

Groupama-FDJ

In: Guillaume Martin (Cofidis)

Ineos Grenadiers

In: Bob Jungels (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe), Victor Langellotti (Burgos BH)

Out: Jhonatan Narváez (UAE Team Emirates)

Israel-Premier Tech

Out: Dylan Teuns (Cofidis)

Jayco AlUla

In: Ben O'Connor (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale)

Out: Simon Yates (Visma-Lease a Bike)

Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe

In: Giulio Pellizzari (VF Group–Bardiani–CSF–Faizanè)

Out: Bob Jungels (Ineos Grenadiers)

UAE Team Emirates

In: Jhonatan Narváez (Ineos Grenadiers), Florian Vermeersch (Lotto Dstny)



Visma-Lease a Bike

In: Axel Zingle (Cofidis), Simon Yates (Jayco-AIUla)

Women's WorldTour transfers

dsm-firmenich PostNL

Out: Juliette Labous (FDJ-Suez)

FDJ-Suez

In: Juliette Labous (dsm-firmenich PostNL)