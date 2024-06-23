'I can't wait to wear the bands' - Ethan Hayter beats Lewis Askey at British national road race

The Ineos Grenadiers rider triumphed from a select group of three, which also included Max Walker

Ethan Hayter
(Image credit: SWPix.com)
Adam Becket
By
published

Ethan Hayter outpaced Lewis Askey the final time up Saltburn Bank to win the men's British National Road Race on Sunday.

The Ineos Grenadiers rider was part of a select group of three, along with Askey of Groupama-FDJ and Max Walker (Astana-Qazaqstan Development) who entered the bottom of the last climb in contention for victory, but timed his attack perfectly to round Askey and take the win.

Adam Becket
Adam Becket
News editor

Adam is Cycling Weekly’s news editor – his greatest love is road racing but as long as he is cycling on tarmac, he's happy. Before joining Cycling Weekly he spent two years writing for Procycling, where he interviewed riders and wrote about racing. He's usually out and about on the roads of Bristol and its surrounds. Before cycling took over his professional life, he covered ecclesiastical matters at the world’s largest Anglican newspaper and politics at Business Insider. Don't ask how that is related to cycling.

