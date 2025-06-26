Everything you need to know about the British National Road Championships

British National Road Championships
Time trials: 26 June
Distance: 27km (elite women, U23 women, U23 men), 41km (elite men)
Circuit races: 27 June
Distance: 50 minutes, plus five laps
Road races: 29 June
Distance: 128km (women), 187km (men)

The high point of the British road racing calendar, the Lloyds National Road Championships, take place over the next four days in west Wales. Some of the UK's best riders will challenge for the famous red, white and blue jersey in the time trials, circuit races, and road races.

