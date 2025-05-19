USA Cycling Road Nationals 2025: Who’s racing, what’s at stake and how to watch

The USA Cycling Pro Road National Championships kick off in Charleston, West Virginia, tomorrow with elite, U23, junior and para-cycling competitions taking place throughout the week.

The venue first hosted the championships in 2024, and USA Cycling plans to come back to the city for several more years.

Elite racing kicks off on Wednesday, May 21, with the time trial races before moving onto criterium racing on Friday, May 23, and finishing on Monday, May 26, with the road races.

The courses

The time trial course takes place exclusively on Kanawha Boulevard along the Kanawha River. The 10.4-mile race against the clock is pan-flat with just 95-feet on elevation gain, and the course features two U-turns to keep racers on their toes.

Friday’s criterium features a flat, six-corner course that starts and finishes at Haddad Riverfront Park.

The road race course consists of two distinct loops with two climbs to make a 13.1 miles lap with 1,126-feet of elevation gain. Elite men are scheduled to complete 10 laps for a 131-mile race and more than 10,000-feet of climbing, but the women only complete 6 laps for a 79-miles race with 6,756-feet of climbing.

The course immediately heads to the otherside of the river from the start/finish for the first climb up Bridge Road before descending back down and crossing the river again. Racers then head along a flat section parallel to the river over to a climb up Wertz Avenue. After descending back down to Kanawha Boulevard, riders navigate an 8 turn circuit to get back to the start/finish.

Names to Watch

For the time trial, last year’s elite women’s leader, Taylor Knibb (Hoka-Trek), will be in Charleston to defend her stars and stripes jersey, but she'll be met with some strong competition from last year’s second-place finisher, Kristen Faulkner (EF-Oatly-Cannondale). Also comfortable in the aero extensions this year is Alia Shafi (Fount Cycling), who won this year's Redlands Bicycle Classic TT stage.

In the men’s time trial, Tyler Stites (Caja Rural - Seguros RGA) finished second last year and will be a fast man to watch. Jugo Scala Junior (Project Echelon Racing) and Eric Brunner (Competitive Edge Racing) have also had TT success this year at Redlands and the Tour of the Gila.

Last year, the men’s criterium was dominated by Project Echelon Racing, which swept all three podium steps with Stephen Bassett, Brendan Rhim and Scott McGill—all three of whom will be in attendance. Lucas Bourgoyne (Team Cadence Cyclery PB Encore Wire) and Michael Garrison (MGR p/b +SpeedStudio) have seen success on the USA Crits circuit this year, while L39ion of Los Angeles and Team Winston Salem will have strong squads.

The women’s crit in 2024 was won by Coryn Labecki, who is now retired. But runner-up Elizabeth Dixon (Fount Cycling Guild) and third-place Kendall Ryan (L39ion of Los Angeles) will be competing. Cynisca’s Alexis Magner and L39ion’s Holly Breck will also be riders to watch. LA Sweat and United Cycling will also have strong teams.

Olympic gold medalist Faulkner will undoubtedly be a threat in the road race, where she'll be looking to repeat her 2024 victory. Previous national champion Lauren Stephens (Aegis Cycling Foundation) also plans to toe the line. Fount’s Shafi and Ellexi Snover are coming off consistent stage results at Redlands, while Galen Bollard (Competitive Edge Racing) won stage 4 of Gila (Stephens was victorious in the overall).

None of the men’s 2024 podium performers are on the start list for this year. Instead, the roster is headlined by WorldTour talent in Quinn Simmons (Lidl-Trek) and Riley Sheehan (Israel Premier Tech). Simmons’ little brother Colby will be there for EF Education Easypost, and the Ineos Grenadiers will be represented by Andrew August and Artem Schmidt. Scott Mcgill (Project Echelon Racing), Quinn Felton (CycleSport.com), and Owen Cole (Team Winston Salem - Flow) are also names to watch.

How to watch

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The criterium and road race will be streamed live on FloBikes.

May 23

6:30 p.m. ET - Women's Elite Criterium

8 p.m. ET - Men's Elite Criterium

May 26

8 a.m. ET - Women's Elite Road Race

1 p.m. ET - Men's Elite Road Race