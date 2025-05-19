USA Cycling Road Nationals 2025: Who’s racing, what’s at stake and how to watch

The Battle for the Stars & Stripes is on in West Virginia. Here's your guide to the time trial, criterium and road races.

Quinn Simmons in his US National Champion colors
(Image credit: Getty Images)
published

The USA Cycling Pro Road National Championships kick off in Charleston, West Virginia, tomorrow with elite, U23, junior and para-cycling competitions taking place throughout the week.

The venue first hosted the championships in 2024, and USA Cycling plans to come back to the city for several more years.

