‘So few people thought I could do anything with cycling. The Olympic medals validated that I should trust my gut more often’ - Kristen Faulkner reflects on her golden week in cycling

Just days after winning two gold medals in Paris, Faulkner is racing the Tour de France Femmes in 'a really, really good mood'

Kristen Faulkner with her two gold Olympic medals
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Anne-Marije Rook
By
published

An early season win at Omloop van het Hageland. A stage win in the Vuelta España Femenina. National road racing champion. Two gold medals at the Paris Olympics. If, in 2019, you’d told Kristen Faulkner about the season she’d be having in 2024, she’d probably have scoffed. 

Even as she crossed the finish line of the Olympic road race, a surprise victor in front of the Eiffel Tower, after riding with the strength and expertise of someone with three times her experience, Faulkner was in disbelief.

Anne-Marije Rook
Anne-Marije Rook
North American Editor

Cycling Weekly's North American Editor, Anne-Marije Rook is old school. She holds a degree in journalism and started out as a newspaper reporter — in print! She can even be seen bringing a pen and notepad to the press conference.

Originally from The Netherlands, she grew up a bike commuter and didn't find bike racing until her early twenties when living in Seattle, Washington. Strengthened by the many miles spent darting around Seattle's hilly streets on a steel single speed, Rook's progression in the sport was a quick one. As she competed at the elite level, her journalism career followed, and soon she became a full-time cycling journalist. She's now been a cycling journalist for 11 years. 

