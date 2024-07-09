Kristen Faulkner to contest Paris Olympic road race after Taylor Knibb resigns from participation

Multisport athlete Knibb will still contest the time trial and triathlon events; national champion Kristen Faulkner takes her spot in the road race line-up

Kristen Faulkner wearing the US national road racing champion kit
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Anne-Marije Rook
By
published

Taylor Knibb (Trek Factory Racing), the star triathlete who was due to compete in the women's Olympic road race in Paris, has resigned her position. US national road racing champion Kristen Faulkner (EF Education–Cannondale) will take her place instead.

USA Cycling earned two spots in the Paris 2024 Olympic road race, and had selected Knibb alongside Chloé Dygert (Canyon-SRAM) to compete.

Anne-Marije Rook
Anne-Marije Rook
North American Editor

Cycling Weekly's North American Editor, Anne-Marije Rook is old school. She holds a degree in journalism and started out as a newspaper reporter — in print! She can even be seen bringing a pen and notepad to the press conference.

Originally from The Netherlands, she grew up a bike commuter and didn't find bike racing until her early twenties when living in Seattle, Washington. Strengthened by the many miles spent darting around Seattle's hilly streets on a steel single speed, Rook's progression in the sport was a quick one. As she competed at the elite level, her journalism career followed, and soon she became a full-time cycling journalist. She's now been a cycling journalist for 11 years. 

