Kristen Faulkner to contest Paris Olympic road race after Taylor Knibb resigns from participation

Taylor Knibb (Trek Factory Racing), the star triathlete who was due to compete in the women's Olympic road race in Paris, has resigned her position. US national road racing champion Kristen Faulkner (EF Education–Cannondale) will take her place instead.

USA Cycling earned two spots in the Paris 2024 Olympic road race, and had selected Knibb alongside Chloé Dygert (Canyon-SRAM) to compete.

After already qualifying for the Olympics in triathlon, Knibb became the first American athlete to qualify in two sports for the 2024 Summer Olympics when she won the 2024 USA Cycling Time Trial National Championships in Charleston, West Virginia, in May.

“Cycling has a very steep learning curve, and I am simultaneously excited and nervous for what lies ahead,” the triathlete had commented at the time.

The 26-year-old multisport athlete was due to compete in no less than four Olympic events: the time trial, the triathlon, the road race and the mixed relay triathlon. Today, however, the national cycling federation announced that Knibb has bowed out from contesting the road race, but she will still compete in the time trial and triathlon events.

Faulkner will take her place in the road race. The Alaskan won the national road race in May and came second to Knibb in the time trial. She'd already been selected for the US track team and is scheduled to also compete in the Team Pursuit alongside Dygert, Lily Williams (Human Powered Health) and Jennifer Valente (Virginia's Blue Ridge–TWENTY24).

"I dreamed of competing in the Olympics ever since I was 8 years old, and I saw it on T.V. This is the biggest dream I've ever had, and it's finally come true," stated Faulkner. "I am beyond excited to represent the USA alongside such a strong group of athletes. I will do my best to bring home a medal for Team USA!"

The US Olympic Roster



The 2024 U.S. Olympic Road Team:

Women:

Chloé Dygert (Brownsburg, Ind.; CANYON//SRAM Racing) - Time Trial & Road Race Kristen Faulkner (Homer, Alaska; EF Education-Cannondale) - Road Race Taylor Knibb (Washington, D.C.; Trek Factory Racing) - Time Trial

Men:

Brandon McNulty (Phoenix; UAE Team Emirates) - Time Trial & Road Race Magnus Sheffield (Pittsford, N.Y.; Ineos Grenadiers) - Time Trial & Road Race Matteo Jorgenson (Boise, Idaho; Team Visma – Lease a Bike) - Road Race

2024 U.S. Olympic Track Cycling Team:

Women:

Jennifer Valente (San Diego; Virginia’s Blue Ridge TWENTY24) - Team Pursuit, Madison, Omnium Chloé Dygert (Brownsburg, Ind.; CANYON//SRAM Racing) - Team Pursuit Lily Williams (Tallahassee, Fla.; Human Powered Health) - Team Pursuit, Madison Kristen Faulkner (Homer, Alaska; EF Education-Cannondale) - Team Pursuit Olivia Cummins (Fort Collins, Colo.; DNA Pro Cycling) - Team Pursuit

Men:

Grant Koontz (Nederland, Colo.; Star Track Cycling) - Omnium