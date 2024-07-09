Kristen Faulkner to contest Paris Olympic road race after Taylor Knibb resigns from participation
Multisport athlete Knibb will still contest the time trial and triathlon events; national champion Kristen Faulkner takes her spot in the road race line-up
Taylor Knibb (Trek Factory Racing), the star triathlete who was due to compete in the women's Olympic road race in Paris, has resigned her position. US national road racing champion Kristen Faulkner (EF Education–Cannondale) will take her place instead.
USA Cycling earned two spots in the Paris 2024 Olympic road race, and had selected Knibb alongside Chloé Dygert (Canyon-SRAM) to compete.
After already qualifying for the Olympics in triathlon, Knibb became the first American athlete to qualify in two sports for the 2024 Summer Olympics when she won the 2024 USA Cycling Time Trial National Championships in Charleston, West Virginia, in May.
“Cycling has a very steep learning curve, and I am simultaneously excited and nervous for what lies ahead,” the triathlete had commented at the time.
The 26-year-old multisport athlete was due to compete in no less than four Olympic events: the time trial, the triathlon, the road race and the mixed relay triathlon. Today, however, the national cycling federation announced that Knibb has bowed out from contesting the road race, but she will still compete in the time trial and triathlon events.
Faulkner will take her place in the road race. The Alaskan won the national road race in May and came second to Knibb in the time trial. She'd already been selected for the US track team and is scheduled to also compete in the Team Pursuit alongside Dygert, Lily Williams (Human Powered Health) and Jennifer Valente (Virginia's Blue Ridge–TWENTY24).
"I dreamed of competing in the Olympics ever since I was 8 years old, and I saw it on T.V. This is the biggest dream I've ever had, and it's finally come true," stated Faulkner. "I am beyond excited to represent the USA alongside such a strong group of athletes. I will do my best to bring home a medal for Team USA!"
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
The US Olympic Roster
The 2024 U.S. Olympic Road Team:
Women:
Chloé Dygert (Brownsburg, Ind.; CANYON//SRAM Racing) - Time Trial & Road Race Kristen Faulkner (Homer, Alaska; EF Education-Cannondale) - Road Race Taylor Knibb (Washington, D.C.; Trek Factory Racing) - Time Trial
Men:
Brandon McNulty (Phoenix; UAE Team Emirates) - Time Trial & Road Race Magnus Sheffield (Pittsford, N.Y.; Ineos Grenadiers) - Time Trial & Road Race Matteo Jorgenson (Boise, Idaho; Team Visma – Lease a Bike) - Road Race
2024 U.S. Olympic Track Cycling Team:
Women:
Jennifer Valente (San Diego; Virginia’s Blue Ridge TWENTY24) - Team Pursuit, Madison, Omnium Chloé Dygert (Brownsburg, Ind.; CANYON//SRAM Racing) - Team Pursuit Lily Williams (Tallahassee, Fla.; Human Powered Health) - Team Pursuit, Madison Kristen Faulkner (Homer, Alaska; EF Education-Cannondale) - Team Pursuit Olivia Cummins (Fort Collins, Colo.; DNA Pro Cycling) - Team Pursuit
Men:
Grant Koontz (Nederland, Colo.; Star Track Cycling) - Omnium
Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Cycling Weekly's North American Editor, Anne-Marije Rook is old school. She holds a degree in journalism and started out as a newspaper reporter — in print! She can even be seen bringing a pen and notepad to the press conference.
Originally from The Netherlands, she grew up a bike commuter and didn't find bike racing until her early twenties when living in Seattle, Washington. Strengthened by the many miles spent darting around Seattle's hilly streets on a steel single speed, Rook's progression in the sport was a quick one. As she competed at the elite level, her journalism career followed, and soon she became a full-time cycling journalist. She's now been a cycling journalist for 11 years.
-
-
Jasper Philipsen finally has his moment, winning Tour de France stage 10 bunch sprint
The Belgian enjoyed the perfect lead out from Mathieu van der Poel, finishing well clear of second placed Biniam Girmay
By Daniel Benson Published
-
What is UDH and why does it matter to me?
Is an end to the hunt for a replacement mech hanger in sight?
By Paul Norman Published