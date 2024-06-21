Chloé Dygert and Brandon McNulty lead USA's lineup for Olympic road cycling events in Paris

We'll see triathlon superstar Taylor Knibb doing double duty, being the first American athlete to qualify in two sports at the 2024 Olympics

Chloe Dygert competes for Team USA
(Image credit: Yuzuru SUNADA)
Anne-Marije Rook
By
published

USA Cycling today unveiled its small yet talented roster for the road cycling events at the Paris Olympics, led by returning Olympians Chloé Dygert and Brandon McNulty. 

Team USA secured just five sports for this year's Olympic road race and time trial events, two in the women's field and three in the men's races. 

Anne-Marije Rook
North American Editor

Cycling Weekly's North American Editor, Anne-Marije Rook is old school. She holds a degree in journalism and started out as a newspaper reporter — in print! She can even be seen bringing a pen and notepad to the press conference.

Originally from The Netherlands, she grew up a bike commuter and didn't find bike racing until her early twenties when living in Seattle, Washington. Strengthened by the many miles spent darting around Seattle's hilly streets on a steel single speed, Rook's progression in the sport was a quick one. As she competed at the elite level, her journalism career followed, and soon she became a full-time cycling journalist. She's now been a cycling journalist for 11 years. 

