Chloé Dygert and Brandon McNulty lead USA's lineup for Olympic road cycling events in Paris

USA Cycling today unveiled its small yet talented roster for the road cycling events at the Paris Olympics, led by returning Olympians Chloé Dygert and Brandon McNulty.

Team USA secured just five sports for this year's Olympic road race and time trial events, two in the women's field and three in the men's races.

Chloe Dygert, already a two-time Olympic medalist and seven-time track world champion, will be making her third Olympic appearance. The Canyon-SRAM rider will be competing both on the track and in the road cycling events.

The 27-year-old punched her ticket to Paris when she won the 2023 UCI Time Trial World Championships ( her second world TT title). Dygert will compete in the Olympic time trial on July 27, the road race on August 4 and the Team Pursuit on August 6 and 7.

“It’s truly a blessing. I am truly blessed to be selected for my third Olympic Games in USA colors. Thankful for those who go above and beyond behind the scenes to make sure I’m the best I can be on and off the bike. We will see you in Paris," commented Dygert.

Also doing double-duty is star triathlete Taylor Knibb (Trek Factory Racing). Knibb was the first American athlete to qualify in two sports at the Paris 2024 Olympics. After qualiying in triathlon, Knibb punched her Olympic ticket a second time by winning the 2024 USA Cycling Time Trial National Championships in Charleston, Virginia, in May.

“I’m very honored, grateful, and excited for the opportunity to represent Team USA with USA Cycling. Cycling has a very steep learning curve, and I am simultaneously excited and nervous for what lies ahead,” Knibb said.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The 26-year-old multisport athlete will compete in the Olympic time trial on July 27, the triathlon on July 31 and the women's Olympic road race on August 4.

Taylor Knibb and Brandon McNulty punched their tickets to Paris by winning the 2024 USA Cycling Time Trial National Championships in May. (Image credit: USA Cycling)

For the men’s team, Team USA secured three spots; all three athletes will compete in the Olympic road race on August 3 and two in the time trial on July 27.

Reigning U.S. national time trial champion Brandon McNulty (UAE Team Emirates) will take the lead. He'll be attending his second Olympic games after a stellar season in which we've seen him win on average once every six race days thus far.

"I was really excited to go to the 2021 Olympics in Tokyo. That top result – 6th in the road race – just motivates me all the more," said McNulty. "The race was super aggressive, I relive it all the time. At home in Arizona and Girona, I'm already training with 100% focus on Paris. My goal? Bring back a medal!"

Joining McNulty are Magnus Sheffield (Ineos Grenadiers) and Matteo Jorgenson (Team Visma – Lease a Bike) both making their Olympic debuts in Paris.

At just 22, Sheffield is already establishing himself among the best time trialists in the world, netting several podium finishes already this season.

“It feels like a dream come true. Going to the Olympics was one of my biggest goals growing up. I’m incredibly proud to represent the U.S. in Paris as well as all the people that have helped me along the way. I don’t think it will fully sink in until I’m there," said Sheffield.

Sheffield will compete in the time trial and road race, while Jorgenson will focus his efforts solely on the road race.

Jorgenson rode himself into the hearts of American fans at the 2023 Tour de France, which saw him getting himself into several successful escapes throughout the 21 days of racing. Stage nine became one of the Idaho native's stand-out performances when he attacked solo with nearly 50 brutal, uphill kilometers left in the stage. Dreaming of stage victory, Jorgenson raced up the Puy de Dôme, only to get caught by the race leaders in the last 500 meters. He finished in fourth place.

Now in his first year with Team Visma – Lease a Bike, he became the third American ever to win Paris-Nice, while McNulty finishing on the podium in third.

“The Olympics were always a part of my childhood. I remember spending entire summers watching sports I had never heard of and admiring the athletes," recalled Jorgenson. "For sure it had a big effect on me and was one of the reasons I decided to pursue a career as a pro athlete. Being able to race in Paris, especially following the best year of my career, is a dream come true.”

The 2024 U.S. Olympic Road Team:

Women:

Chloé Dygert (Brownsburg, Ind.; CANYON//SRAM Racing) - Time Trial & Road Race

Taylor Knibb (Washington, D.C.; Trek Factory Racing) - Time Trial & Road Race

Men:

Brandon McNulty (Phoenix; UAE Team Emirates) - Time Trial & Road Race

Magnus Sheffield (Pittsford, N.Y.; Ineos Grenadiers) - Time Trial & Road Race

Matteo Jorgenson (Boise, Idaho; Team Visma – Lease a Bike) - Road Race