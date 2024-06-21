Chloé Dygert and Brandon McNulty lead USA's lineup for Olympic road cycling events in Paris
We'll see triathlon superstar Taylor Knibb doing double duty, being the first American athlete to qualify in two sports at the 2024 Olympics
USA Cycling today unveiled its small yet talented roster for the road cycling events at the Paris Olympics, led by returning Olympians Chloé Dygert and Brandon McNulty.
Team USA secured just five sports for this year's Olympic road race and time trial events, two in the women's field and three in the men's races.
Chloe Dygert, already a two-time Olympic medalist and seven-time track world champion, will be making her third Olympic appearance. The Canyon-SRAM rider will be competing both on the track and in the road cycling events.
The 27-year-old punched her ticket to Paris when she won the 2023 UCI Time Trial World Championships ( her second world TT title). Dygert will compete in the Olympic time trial on July 27, the road race on August 4 and the Team Pursuit on August 6 and 7.
“It’s truly a blessing. I am truly blessed to be selected for my third Olympic Games in USA colors. Thankful for those who go above and beyond behind the scenes to make sure I’m the best I can be on and off the bike. We will see you in Paris," commented Dygert.
Also doing double-duty is star triathlete Taylor Knibb (Trek Factory Racing). Knibb was the first American athlete to qualify in two sports at the Paris 2024 Olympics. After qualiying in triathlon, Knibb punched her Olympic ticket a second time by winning the 2024 USA Cycling Time Trial National Championships in Charleston, Virginia, in May.
“I’m very honored, grateful, and excited for the opportunity to represent Team USA with USA Cycling. Cycling has a very steep learning curve, and I am simultaneously excited and nervous for what lies ahead,” Knibb said.
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
The 26-year-old multisport athlete will compete in the Olympic time trial on July 27, the triathlon on July 31 and the women's Olympic road race on August 4.
For the men’s team, Team USA secured three spots; all three athletes will compete in the Olympic road race on August 3 and two in the time trial on July 27.
Reigning U.S. national time trial champion Brandon McNulty (UAE Team Emirates) will take the lead. He'll be attending his second Olympic games after a stellar season in which we've seen him win on average once every six race days thus far.
"I was really excited to go to the 2021 Olympics in Tokyo. That top result – 6th in the road race – just motivates me all the more," said McNulty. "The race was super aggressive, I relive it all the time. At home in Arizona and Girona, I'm already training with 100% focus on Paris. My goal? Bring back a medal!"
Joining McNulty are Magnus Sheffield (Ineos Grenadiers) and Matteo Jorgenson (Team Visma – Lease a Bike) both making their Olympic debuts in Paris.
At just 22, Sheffield is already establishing himself among the best time trialists in the world, netting several podium finishes already this season.
“It feels like a dream come true. Going to the Olympics was one of my biggest goals growing up. I’m incredibly proud to represent the U.S. in Paris as well as all the people that have helped me along the way. I don’t think it will fully sink in until I’m there," said Sheffield.
Sheffield will compete in the time trial and road race, while Jorgenson will focus his efforts solely on the road race.
Jorgenson rode himself into the hearts of American fans at the 2023 Tour de France, which saw him getting himself into several successful escapes throughout the 21 days of racing. Stage nine became one of the Idaho native's stand-out performances when he attacked solo with nearly 50 brutal, uphill kilometers left in the stage. Dreaming of stage victory, Jorgenson raced up the Puy de Dôme, only to get caught by the race leaders in the last 500 meters. He finished in fourth place.
Now in his first year with Team Visma – Lease a Bike, he became the third American ever to win Paris-Nice, while McNulty finishing on the podium in third.
“The Olympics were always a part of my childhood. I remember spending entire summers watching sports I had never heard of and admiring the athletes," recalled Jorgenson. "For sure it had a big effect on me and was one of the reasons I decided to pursue a career as a pro athlete. Being able to race in Paris, especially following the best year of my career, is a dream come true.”
The 2024 U.S. Olympic Road Team:
Women:
Chloé Dygert (Brownsburg, Ind.; CANYON//SRAM Racing) - Time Trial & Road Race
Taylor Knibb (Washington, D.C.; Trek Factory Racing) - Time Trial & Road Race
Men:
Brandon McNulty (Phoenix; UAE Team Emirates) - Time Trial & Road Race
Magnus Sheffield (Pittsford, N.Y.; Ineos Grenadiers) - Time Trial & Road Race
Matteo Jorgenson (Boise, Idaho; Team Visma – Lease a Bike) - Road Race
Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Cycling Weekly's North American Editor, Anne-Marije Rook is old school. She holds a degree in journalism and started out as a newspaper reporter — in print! She can even be seen bringing a pen and notepad to the press conference.
Originally from The Netherlands, she grew up a bike commuter and didn't find bike racing until her early twenties when living in Seattle, Washington. Strengthened by the many miles spent darting around Seattle's hilly streets on a steel single speed, Rook's progression in the sport was a quick one. As she competed at the elite level, her journalism career followed, and soon she became a full-time cycling journalist. She's now been a cycling journalist for 11 years.
-
-
Big cargo: The Specialized Globe Haul LT reviewed
We rode and reviewed Specialized's Globe Haul St e-cargo bike.
By Tyler Boucher Published
-
Tweets of the week: Visma-Lease a Bike unveil new kit, Chris Froome dabbles in acting, and dogs take over
Italian Renaissance tribute or bus seat pattern? Social media has its say on Visma-Lease a Bike's new colours
By Tom Davidson Published
-
Kristin Armstrong Q&A: ‘I retired, had a baby, and then won Olympic gold’
One of Team USA's most decorated athletes answers Cycling Weekly's questions
By Tom Davidson Published
-
USA Cycling unveils step-by-step pathway for hopefuls wishing to race for Team USA
The American cycling governing body, USA Cycling, today unveiled its Athlete Development Pathway (ADP), a clearly defined, step-by-step process for those wishing to race for Team USA.
By Anne-Marije Rook Published