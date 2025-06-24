USA Cycling and U.S. Paralympics Cycling merge in an historic move ahead of 2028 LA Olympics

Starting July 1, 2025, U.S. Paralympics Cycling will merge with USA Cycling, bringing all Olympic and Paralympic cycling under one organisation. This historic move aims to create a more unified, inclusive, and efficient support system for all cyclists in the U.S., enhancing resources, athlete development, and competition opportunities from grassroots to elite levels.

The announcement, made just after Olympic & Paralympic Day, marks a significant shift in how para-athletes are supported in the U.S. Until now, Paralympic cycling operated separately under the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC), while USA Cycling governed able-bodied cycling disciplines.

“This is a historic milestone for cycling in the United States,” said Brendan Quirk, CEO of USA Cycling. “By uniting our Olympic and Paralympic programmes, we are building a stronger, more inclusive foundation, giving athletes the same world-class support and resources. We’ll be one team moving forward together toward our ambitions at the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Summer Games.”

The U.S. Paralympic National Team will be welcomed into USA Cycling’s high-performance programme, promising to create a “unified athlete support through all stages of athletic development and preparing them for international competition.”

“By fully integrating paracycling into USA Cycling’s national and development programmes, we are paving the way for extraordinary growth and opportunity for current and future generations of Team USA athletes,” said USOPC CEO Sarah Hirshland. “We are thankful to USA Cycling for their passion and commitment to this unified approach, which unlocks unparalleled resources, training, and support, empowering paracyclists to excel and represent Team USA for years to come.”

Historically, there has been a significant discrepancy in how able-bodied and paracyclists in the U.S. are funded for international competition. National team cyclists via USA Cycling often have their travel, coaching, equipment, and race expenses covered for major international events like World Championships and the Olympics while paracyclists frequently reported needing to self-fund significant portions of their costs—including travel, lodging, and equipment—for training camps, World Cups, and even the Paralympic Games in some cases.

Both USA Cycling and U.S. Paralympics Cycling are largely privately funded, but a significant funding gap exists due to a smaller sponsorship pool for Paralympic sports and less commercial visibility for Paralympic events compared to the Olympics.

As part of its long-term vision, USA Cycling states that it is committed to expanding racing opportunities for paracyclists as well as creating new opportunities for advancements.

The merger was welcomed by Paralympic athletes. Oksana Masters, a 19-time Paralympic medallist, called the merger a “ major step forward.”

“This move sets a new standard for the sport – one that embraces all athletes and truly reflects the spirit of unity and excellence. Here’s to more access, representation, and momentum in cycling,” Masters said.

Paralympic gold medallist and world champion, Samantha Bosco added that the merger feels like “gaining an extended family.”

“Being able to join our able-bodied counterparts is something I’ve always dreamed about. The USOPC has been amazing. Knowing the support we’ll have with USA Cycling makes me excited for the future of paracycling in the U.S. and what LA28 could look like for U.S. cycling as a whole,” said Bosco.

Three-time Olympian Sarah Hammer-Kroening and veteran sport manager Jenny Ryan will play key leadership roles in guiding the future of paracycling under the USA Cycling umbrella. Ryan, who brings nearly a decade of experience in Paralympic sport operations, will oversee paracycling operations and manage athlete development pathways. Hammer-Kroening, formerly the most decorated track cyclist in U.S. history, transitioned to coaching after retiring in 2017 and has since been an integral part of the U.S. Paralympic Cycling staff through two Paralympic Games. Longtime team mechanic Steve Donovan will also continue supporting athletes at training camps and competitions.

USA Cycling had a highly successful Olympic Games in 2024, bringing home six medals across track cycling, road cycling, BMX and mountain biking. It hopes to build on that momentum heading into the Los Angeles Games in 2028.

“Now united under one team, Olympic and Paralympic cyclists are poised to set a new standard for what is possible,” the organisation stated.