USA Cycling and U.S. Paralympics Cycling merge in an historic move ahead of 2028 LA Olympics

The merger aims to unify resources, boost athlete support, and expand racing opportunities

Paralympic handcyclist Oksana Masters holds up the US flag while wearing her white Team USA cycling kit during the 2024 Paris Paralympics.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Starting July 1, 2025, U.S. Paralympics Cycling will merge with USA Cycling, bringing all Olympic and Paralympic cycling under one organisation. This historic move aims to create a more unified, inclusive, and efficient support system for all cyclists in the U.S., enhancing resources, athlete development, and competition opportunities from grassroots to elite levels.

The announcement, made just after Olympic & Paralympic Day, marks a significant shift in how para-athletes are supported in the U.S. Until now, Paralympic cycling operated separately under the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC), while USA Cycling governed able-bodied cycling disciplines.

