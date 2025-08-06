Matthew Richardson to try and become 'fastest cyclist of all time' with world record attempt

Track sprinter set for 200m flying lap record attempt on 14 August

Matthew Richardson competing at the Konya UCI Nations Cup in 2025
(Image credit: Alex Whitehead/SWpix)
Olympic silver medallist Matthew Richardson is going to attempt to become the “fastest cyclist of all time” by breaking the 200m flying lap world record.

The track sprinter will try to beat the record at an event specially organised by British Cycling at the Konya Velodrome in Turkey next week. Two other British riders will also attempt world records; Charlie Tanfield will go for the UCI Hour Record, set by Filippo Ganna in 2022, and para-cyclist Will Bjergfelt will try the same in the C5 category.

