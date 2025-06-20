'A modern tribute to cycling's wildest beginning' - Ultra-cyclist attempts to ride original Tour de France in just six days

Australian Jack Thompson will aim to ride the route of the first-ever Tour on a bike equipped with just two gear ratios

Jack Thompson after reaching Paris in 2021
(Image credit: Wahoo)
Tom Thewlis
By
published

Ultra-cyclist Jack Thompson is set to take on a whole new challenge in the coming days as he attempts to ride the entire route of the 1903 Tour de France, the first-ever edition of the race founded by Henri Desgrange of L’Auto newspaper.

Australian Thompson is known for Everesting challenges, long distance rides across Japan, and through the Australian outback. He will now attempt to ride the original Tour route 2,428 km route in just six days, riding a bike equipped to the same two gear ratios used by the first Tour riders, 48x17 and 35x17.

