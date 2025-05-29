'It's a classic battle of the sexes' - Lael Wilcox to go after Mark Beaumont’s around-the-world record

Lael Wilcox just doesn't know how to sit still. Since returning home in September from her record-setting ride around the world, the 39-year-old ultra-endurance cyclist has done anything but rest. In her adopted hometown of Tucson, Arizona, she’s been charging up Mount Lemmon like it’s a warm-up hill and gaining speed and setting PBs at the Shoot Out—America’s fastest group ride.

She also travelled to her native Alaska to tackle (and win, again) the Iditarod Trail Invitational 350, a 350-mile fat bike race in the frozen tundra of Alaska. She’s currently in Emporia, Kansas, with the hopes of turning her incredible base and newfound speed into another Unbound XL victory.

