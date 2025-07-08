How older riders are trying to keep up with Gen Z at the Tour de France?

The Tour de France is skewing younger than ever, but can the peloton's elder statesmen still cut it at the sharp end?

Geraint Thomas Ineos Grenadiers 2025 Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
James Shrubsall's avatar
By
published

This will be Geraint Thomas's final Tour de France. The 2018 champion turned 39 on 25 May, and plans to retire at the end of the season, closing out a remarkable two-decade career. He aims to bow out while still riding well, which may well be determined by how he performs at the Tour.

Going by the provisional start-list at the time of writing, the Welshman will be the oldest rider in the race 39 years, 41 days when it gets under way in Lille on 5 July. A former winner he may be, but this time around he'll be riding in support of 24-year-old Ineos leader Carlos Rodriguez. Whereas Thomas was born in the late-1980s, Rodríguez didn't say hola to the world until 2001. Ineos's veteran rider won't be the only member of the 'old guard' this year. Canada's Mike Woods isn't far behind him at 38 years, 266 days - and he isn't planning to retire this year.

