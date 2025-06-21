"Managing the tough times was just as important as celebrating the good ones." Luke Rowe on life as a Road Captain

Being a Road Captain isn't just about barking orders during a race, it's about keeping up morale, thinking long term and giving honest feedback.

Luke Rowe wearing SunGod sunglasses
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Rob Kemp's avatar
By
published

Luke Rowe enjoyed a 13 year career in the pro peloton, the duration of which he was at the same team; formerly Team Sky, now Ineos Grenadiers. The Welshman was elevated to the position of Road Captain early in his career and became a lynchpin of one of the biggest, and for many years the most successful, team in the sport as the won the Tour de France seven times in eight years with four different riders.

At the end of his career he was persuaded to put pen to paper, but he wanted to do it differently. "Originally, when I was approached about doing a book, the first thing that came to mind was an autobiography. But I wasn't keen on that - it didn't sit right with me. A book like that is for the superstars of the sport." He said.

