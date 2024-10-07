Luke Rowe to leave Ineos Grenadiers, joins Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale as a sports director

Luke Rowe is to leave Ineos Grenadiers after 13 years and join Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale as a sports director, it was announced on Monday morning.

The Welshman, who joined the British squad when it was Team Sky in 2012, was already set to retire from the professional ranks at the end of the season, but will not leave the world of cycling, switching to Decathlon next month.

The 34-year-old said that the team was the one for him because of its "future project" and "long-term vision".

In a press release, Rowe said: "I took a bit of time to reflect on my future and see what the new chapter would be. The Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale project appealed to me, particularly with the big step forward made this year in terms of performance, but above all with the future project and the long-term vision. I will be eager to bring my experience from the years spent at the highest level and to support the riders, especially in the classics.

"The other part of this new project is the team’s ambition to become more international. Obviously, there are some incredible French talents but, with this approach, the team can also be a very attractive option for English speakers and international riders looking to join the team."

Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale have won 30 races this season, its most since 1999, while Ineos Grenadiers have won just 14 times, its lowest ever.

Last month, Rowe said Ineos was "underperforming", and may need a number of years to regain its previous dominance in a candid interview, saying that the team had found itself "on the back foot.

In a post on social media, Ineos wrote: "Saying goodbye is hard so we'll just say this... Thank you Luke Rowe. Top rider. Top human being. Congratulations on an incredible career on the bike!"

At Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale, Rowe seems set to help lead the Classics squad, which includes Oliver Naesen and Stan Dewulf.

"The meeting with Luke Rowe happened naturally," Dominique Serieys, Decathlon's CEO said. "He is someone who will bring us his experience from his thirteen years spent with Ineos Grenadiers. He has significant experience in the classics, Paris-Roubaix, the Flemish and the Ardennes races, where he played leading roles throughout his career.

"This will allow the team to strengthen its preparation for these major events, which are key objectives for the coming seasons. Luke will be at the center of the classics group, with various training camps and specific preparations set up to achieve these goals. It is a major step forward in structuring the sports department and supporting young riders towards the highest level."

When Rowe's retirement was announced earlier this year, John Allert, the CEO of Ineos Grenadiers, said: "Luke is a massive part of what makes this team so special. He has been here since the early years and has played a huge part in our biggest wins and some of the most iconic moments in the team’s history."