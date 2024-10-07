Luke Rowe to leave Ineos Grenadiers, joins Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale as a sports director

The Welsh rider spent 13 years with the British squad

Luke Rowe at Tirreno-Adriatico this season
Luke Rowe is to leave Ineos Grenadiers after 13 years and join Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale as a sports director, it was announced on Monday morning.

The Welshman, who joined the British squad when it was Team Sky in 2012, was already set to retire from the professional ranks at the end of the season, but will not leave the world of cycling, switching to Decathlon next month.

