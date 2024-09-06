'You can't sugarcoat it' - Luke Rowe says Ineos Grenadiers are 'underperforming'

British squad's experienced road captain believes his team has been "overtaken" by others

Luke Rowe in Ineos Grenadiers cycling kit
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tom Davidson
By
published
in News

Ineos Grenadiers road captain Luke Rowe has said his team is "underperforming", and may need a number of years to regain its previous dominance.  

In a candid interview, the 34-year-old said his team has found itself "on the back foot", chasing results while being surpassed by other teams. 

Tom Davidson
Senior News Writer

Tom joined Cycling Weekly as a news and features writer in the summer of 2022, having previously contributed as a freelancer. He is the host of The TT Podcast, which covers both the men's and women's pelotons and has featured a number of prominent British riders. 

An enthusiastic cyclist himself, Tom likes it most when the road goes uphill and actively seeks out double-figure gradients on his rides. 

He's also fluent in French and Spanish and holds a master's degree in International Journalism. 

