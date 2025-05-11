More intensity, nutrition and freedom: inside Tom Pidcock's career-best form

The Briton is thriving at his new team, and has been competitive in one-day races and stage races so far in 2025

Tom Pidcock
Pidcock taking on the time-trial on stage two of the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Chris Marshall-Bell's avatar
By
published

Tom Pidcock has won Olympic titles in mountain biking, world titles in cyclocross, up Alpe d’Huez in the Tour de France, and on the gravel of Strade Bianche. But on the road at least, he’s never been as consistent as he is right now – and he’s said as much himself.

Joining Q36.5 from Ineos Grenadiers in the winter after growing unhappy and frustrated with management at the British team, Pidcock set his sights on proving that he could back up impressive performances one after the other, something he often failed to do with Ineos, even if he did demonstrate his enormous capabilities from time to time.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Chris Marshall-Bell
Chris Marshall-Bell

A freelance sports journalist and podcaster, you'll mostly find Chris's byline attached to news scoops, profile interviews and long reads across a variety of different publications. He has been writing regularly for Cycling Weekly since 2013. In 2024 he released a seven-part podcast documentary, Ghost in the Machine, about motor doping in cycling.

Previously a ski, hiking and cycling guide in the Canadian Rockies and Spanish Pyrenees, he almost certainly holds the record for the most number of interviews conducted from snowy mountains. He lives in Valencia, Spain.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.