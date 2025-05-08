Tom Pidcock, Mads Pedersen and Wout van Aert - meet the stage hunters of the Giro d'Italia 2025

An overview of the riders most likely to be crossing the line with their arms in the air this Giro

While the maglia rosa may be the Giro d'Italia's ultimate prize, the cachet of being first across the line at the end of each day can be career-defining and cannot be underestimated.

As such we find a handful of the world's best one-day riders, and a handful of the world's best fast finishers peppering the start list and ready to vie for stage victories over the next three weeks.

