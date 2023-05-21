21 things you didn't know about Tom Pidcock
According to the man himself, he's never had a hangover. It's alright for some.
|Date of Birth
|30/07/1999
|Nationality
|English
|Born
|Leeds, England
|Nickname
|Pidders
|Height
|1.70 metres
|Weight
|58 kg
|Resides
|Andorra
|Turned pro
|2017
|Team
|Ineos Grenadiers
|Bike
|Pinarello Dogma F
|UCI wins
|17
|Stage race wins
|0
|Grand Tour stage wins
|1
|@tompidcock
|@tompidcock
Tom Pidcock is one of the most talked about and most exciting bike racers currently operating in the professional ranks.
Pidcock’s star rose even higher last summer when he landed a Tour de France stage victory on the famous Alpe d’Huez climb.
Since then, the Yorkshire-born rider won Strade Bianche in impressive style, and has continued to thrive in all three disciplines he competes in, the road, mountain bike and cyclocross.
This summer, Pidcock will ride the Tour once more and may well find himself in a position to grab a further stage victory in the opening week.
Up until this year, the Yorkshireman was world Cyclocross champion. Mathieu van der Poel took over the mantle from Pidcock with his win in Hoogerheide, the Netherlands in February.
1. Before moving to the professional ranks, Pidcock won world titles at junior and under 23 level in all three disciplines he competes in.
2. Pidcock has a sausage dog called Chestnut, who has been pictured giving the Yorkshireman a celebratory lick after many of his recent cycling exploits.
3. His first ever race came at the age of seven on the Castle Combe circuit in Wiltshire.
4. Pidcock's first success in a race came with a victory in the British National Youth Road series in Scarborough when he was 14.
5. The 23-year old claims that he's never experienced a hangover! According to Pidcock, he's only had alcohol four times in his life.
6. His favourite climb in his home county of Yorkshire is the Otley Chevin.
7. After a powerful solo attack on the Carrefour de l'Arbre, Pidcock won Paris-Roubaix juniors in 2017.
8. After a spell with Trinity racing, run by agent Andrew McQuaid, Pidcock joined the Ineos Grenaders WorldTour team.
9. As well as all of his other bikes, Pidcock can ride a unicycle.
10. You will no doubt already know that he took mountain bike gold at the Olympics in 2021, although did you know he became European mountain bike champion a year later in Munich, Germany?
11. Prior to that famous win at the Tokyo Olympics, Pidcock broke his collarbone in early June 2021, less than two months before the race in Tokyo. Thanks to miraculous work from his surgeon, Pidcock was back on the bike in a matter of days.
12. He was part of the Great Britain junior academy between 2015 and 2017.
13. In March 2022, Pidcock signed a new contract with his current team which will keep him at Ineos until at least 2027.
14. As well as alcohol, Pidcock also doesn't drink coffee.
15. His brother, Joe, is also a pro-cyclist and currently rides for his elder brother's old team, Trinity Racing.
16. At the last count, Pidcock has between 60 and 70 pairs of Oakley sunglasses.
17. Pidcock had two of his teeth rebuilt after a heavy crash at the Tour de l'Avenir.
18. Earlier this year, Pidcock featured on the "Descent Disciples" YouTube channel, with an absolutely terrifying ride down Tuna Canyon in Los Angeles.
19. Pidcock's Father, Giles, is a former professional cyclist and still very active within the sport today.
20. He has an app available for smart phones called LinkMyRide, which Pidcock set up with a former teammate.
21. He currently has a house in Andorra which he is in the process of revovating.
Thank you for reading 10 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Tom is a News and Features Writer at Cycling Weekly, and previously worked in communications at Oxford Brookes University. Alongside his day job, prior to starting with the team, he wrote a variety of different pieces as a contributor to a cycling website, Casquettes and Bidons, which included interviews with up and coming British riders.
-
-
'Being a junior doctor can be really tough, but on the bike I'm a different person': How Zoë Langham trained for the eSports World Champs
The 24-year-old medic tells us how hard training is her way of letting off steam
By David Bradford • Published
-
This 39-year-old INEOS Grenadiers rider moonlights as a pro triathlete
A Jack of all trades, Cameron Wurf is a domestique for INEOS Grenadiers professional cycling team, but doubles as a successful pro triathlete.
By Kristin Jenny • Published
-
Tao Geoghegan Hart abandons Giro d'Italia after fracturing hip on stage 11
Ineos Grenadiers rider was sitting in third before falling heavily with 69km to go on Wednesday
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Blow to Ineos's Giro d'Italia as Filippo Ganna forced out with Covid-19
Time-triallist and super-domestique Filippo Ganna has had to leave his home Grand Tour due to a Covid-19 positive
By Jack Elton-Walters • Published
-
Complete Giro d'Italia 2023 start list: Who is still in the Grand Tour three days in?
There has not been one abandonment so far in this year's Giro, here's the complete start list
By Adam Becket • Last updated
-
Tao Geoghegan Hart ready for Giro d'Italia after sealing Tour of the Alps victory in Italy
British rider says he will savour his second-ever overall win, before turning his attention towards the fast approaching Italian Grand Tour
By Tom Thewlis • Published
-
‘Just stay calm and relaxed’: Tao Geoghegan Hart one day from second-ever overall victory
Barring major disaster, the Ineos Grenadiers rider will wrap up overall victory at the Tour of the Alps in Brunico on Friday
By Tom Thewlis • Published
-
‘I’m not going there as a favourite’ - Tao Geoghegan Hart plays down Giro d’Italia chances despite success
The British rider is two days away from winning the Tour of the Alps, but said he would be just one of many 'pieces in the puzzle' at the Giro
By Tom Thewlis • Published
-
Tao Geoghegan Hart says Tour of the Alps twisty stage two finale was 'on the limit'
Despite snatching a second stage victory in two days, Ineos rider highlights problems presented during run in which caused Felix Gall (AG2R Citroën) to crash
By Tom Thewlis • Published
-
Tao Geoghegan Hart dedicates Tour of the Alps stage win to his father
'It was my father's birthday yesterday, and I was really wanting to win for him' said the Ineos rider after receiving the first leaders jersey of the race
By Tom Thewlis • Published