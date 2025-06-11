Tom Pidcock planning UCI Gravel World Championships debut in October

Brit could ride event after Italian one-day classics at end of season

Tom Pidcock
(Image credit: SWpix.com)
Tom Thewlis's avatar
By
published

Tom Pidcock is considering making his debut at the UCI Gravel World Championships in October after completing the late season block of Italian one-day races.

The Gravel Worlds will take place in Maastricht, the Netherlands on 11-12 October later this year. The showpiece gravel races were initially due to be held in France's southern Côte d’Azur region, but due to a raft of "technical" reasons, it was announced that the French Riviera could no longer stage the event.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Tom Thewlis
Tom Thewlis
News and Features Writer

After previously working in higher education, Tom joined Cycling Weekly in 2022 and hasn't looked back. He's been covering professional cycling ever since; reporting on the ground from some of the sport's biggest races and events, including the Tour de France, Paris-Roubaix and the World Championships. His earliest memory of a bike race is watching the Tour on holiday in the early 2000's in the south of France - he even made it on to the podium in Pau afterwards. His favourite place that cycling has taken him is Montréal in Canada.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.