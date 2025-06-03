The Gralloch organiser goes European for new Merciless Gravel cycling event

Red On Sports, which organises The Gralloch and the British Gravel Championships, has branched out into Europe with a new race called Merciless Gravel, which will be held in the Peloponnese region of Greece in November.

The 109km race features a solid 1,664m of climbing and has an elite / pro category, masters age groups and a challenge ride event that covers the same course – similar to The Gralloch.

The setting is likely to be a major draw – Red On says the route takes in ancient landmarks such as Ancient Messini and the Arcadian Gate, as well as olive groves and remote valleys.

On the subject of olives, the event village will be located in the coastal city of Kalamata – a name found on the label of many an olive jar.

It's all a far cry from the forests of North Yorkshire and Southern Scotland.

“The route we’ve created in Messenia is truly phenomenal—gritty, scenic, and completely unique," said Red On's Malcolm Smith in a statement. "Riders will pass through ancient sites, along wild gravel tracks, and across landscapes that feel untouched by time. The gravel riding potential in this part of Greece is nothing short of world-class, and yet it's almost completely undiscovered. That’s what makes Merciless Gravel so special—we’re opening the door to something new.”

The locals are very much on board with Red On's gravel export, it seems, with the mayor of the local town of Messini, George Athanasopoulos calling the event "a wonderful opportunity to share the beauty, culture, and legendary hospitality of our region with riders and visitors from across the world. We are proud to be part of bringing this incredible gravel adventure to life in our corner of Greece.”

It will run from November 6-9 this year and, Red On says, it will be a multi-day gravel festival, with "gravel riding, cultural experiences, and beachfront celebrations. Riders can expect guided rides, local food, panel talks, entertainment, and an epic after party at the Messini Beach Club."

This would not be the first time that Greece has hosted international gravel riding – the country has hosted the finish of the Transcontinental Race numerous times, with accompanying gravel sections.