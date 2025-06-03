The Gralloch organiser goes European for new Merciless Gravel cycling event

Featuring both a race and a challenge ride, the new event will be based on Kalamata, Greece

Merciless Gravel, Greece
(Image credit: Red On Sports / Joe Cotterill)
James Shrubsall's avatar
By
published

Red On Sports, which organises The Gralloch and the British Gravel Championships, has branched out into Europe with a new race called Merciless Gravel, which will be held in the Peloponnese region of Greece in November.

The 109km race features a solid 1,664m of climbing and has an elite / pro category, masters age groups and a challenge ride event that covers the same course – similar to The Gralloch.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

James Shrubsall
James Shrubsall

After cutting his teeth on local and national newspapers, James began at Cycling Weekly as a sub-editor in 2000 when the current office was literally all fields.

Eventually becoming chief sub-editor, in 2016 he switched to the job of full-time writer, and covers news, racing and features.

A lifelong cyclist and cycling fan, James's racing days (and most of his fitness) are now behind him. But he still rides regularly, both on the road and on the gravelly stuff.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.