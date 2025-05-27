With pros now flocking to the 350-mile Unbound XL, has the elite race lost the gravel spirit?

Lachlan Morton, Laurens ten Dam, Ted King, Heather Jackson, Lael Wilcox, Serena Bishop Gordon. The XL race is heating up; why is that?

Lachlan Morton
(Image credit: Grubers/Rapha)
published

Without a doubt, Unbound Gravel has become the premier gravel race for professional cyclists around the world. Elite fields for the 200-mile event number in the hundreds, with athletes committing to highly specific preparation and training for a shot at Unbound glory. Gone are the days of self-supported adventure racing with paper maps, gas-station snack stops and embracing whatever obstacles the unpredictable Flint Hills of Kansas could throw at racers.

But as the 200 becomes more professionalised, more professional gravel athletes are turning away from it and to the 350-mile XL instead. Has the 200-miler become too fast and competitive, or are athletes turning to the 350-mile XL in a pursuit of the original gravel spirit?

