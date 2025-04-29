The American bike racing calendar is sabotaging itself

When gravel, mountain, and road events collide, it’s the riders — and the future of U.S. bike racing — that lose

Tour of the Gila 2025
(Image credit: Dejan for the Tour of the Gila)
The United States of America is an enormous country. Unlike smaller, more densely packed countries, America’s cities are often separated by hundreds of miles. And driving between them is measured in days, not hours.

Being based in Phoenix, Arizona, I count myself as lucky as I’m within a six-hour drive of three of the biggest spring races in the U.S. - the Belgian Waffle Ride California mixed surface race, the Whiskey Off-Road marathon mountain bike race, and the UCI 2.2 Tour of the Gila road racing stage race.

