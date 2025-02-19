Sarah Sturm: How you win the Life Time Grand Prix and why I left

As a two-time series podium finisher, Sturm applied again for 2025 but pulled out at the last minute. Here’s why

Sarah Sturm racing Unbound Gravel in 2024
(Image credit: Life Time Grand Prix / Chase in Color)
Sarah Sturm
By
published
in Features

Please welcome Cycling Weekly's newest columnist, Sarah Sturm. Sarah Sturm is a professional American off-road racer known for her performances in the Life Time Grand Prix series, Unbound 200, Traka, Migration gravel and more. Beyond being a talented racer, Sturm is a beloved figure in the community, known for her infectious energy, vibrant personality, and commitment to growing the sport for future generations.

We're thrilled to have Sarah share her wealth of knowledge, experience and passion for the off-road disciplines with our readers. Every month, she’ll be offering a unique perspective on all things gravel, so be sure to check back. Have a topic you'd love to see covered? Drop us a line in the comments below or reach out via email at anne.rook@futurenet.com.

