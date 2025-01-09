Six increasingly bold predictions for gravel cycling in 2025

New race tactics, live coverage, mountain bike tyres and more. You read it here first, folks.

Scenes from the 2024 edition of Unbound Gravel
(Image credit: Life Time)
Logan Jones-Wilkins
By
published
in Features

Welcome to 2025, and join us as we explore what might be new and exciting in the world of gravel cycling this year.

But here’s the twist: we’re not playing it safe. We’re not being coy or holding back—no, this year, we’re being bold, loud, and we'll probably be wrong about a thing or two.

