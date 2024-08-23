Will the real Gravel Worlds please stand up?

This long-running Gravel Worlds has live coverage, awards off-beat rainbow jerseys and metal swords, and it's definitely not a UCI-sanctioned race.

Gravel Worlds
(Image credit: Dan Hughes)
It's a sight to behold – hundreds of small lights dancing their way up and over the first of many small hills along the 150 miles that make up the official unofficial Gravel Worlds. Dawn has yet to hit the rolling hills of Nebraska, but the race for the off-beat rainbow jersey and metal sword that awaits the winners of one of America’s oldest gravel races is well on its way. 

While the UCI has muddled the waters recently with the creation of its own sanctioned Gravel World Championship as the genre of cycling has grown, Gravel Worlds in Nebraska has been going strong for well over a decade, bringing the mid-western spirit and a special brand of suffering to the gravel roads and punchy climbs around Lincoln. (Home also to the USA Cycling National Gravel Championships.)

Logan Jones-Wilkins
Logan Jones-Wilkins
Contributor

Logan Jones-Wilkins is a writer and reporter based out of the southwest of the United States. As a writer, he has covered cycling extensively for the past year and has extensive experience as a racer in gravel and road.  

