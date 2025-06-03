I came to Unbound just for the Shake-Out Rides

Instead of racing, I participated in 201 miles worth of group rides

The More Women, More Miles Group Ride in Emporia, Kansas
(Image credit: Caroline Dezendorf)
Caroline Dezendorf's avatar
By
published

Unbound has become the biggest gravel event in North America, if not the world. With more than 5,000 people racing five different distances—and thousands more coming to support or cheer on friends, family and teammates—Emporia, Kansas, is now the ultimate gravel mecca.

But Unbound is more than a race: it’s a five-day celebration of all things gravel, kicking off the Wednesday before and culminating on the Sunday after race day.

