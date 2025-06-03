I came to Unbound just for the Shake-Out Rides

Unbound has become the biggest gravel event in North America, if not the world. With more than 5,000 people racing five different distances—and thousands more coming to support or cheer on friends, family and teammates—Emporia, Kansas, is now the ultimate gravel mecca.

But Unbound is more than a race: it’s a five-day celebration of all things gravel, kicking off the Wednesday before and culminating on the Sunday after race day.

This year, I didn’t race Unbound. I went just for the shakeout and pre-rides. Beginning last Tuesday, I participated in five days of group rides ranging from small pre-rides with two other people to massive shakeouts with 300-plus of my closest gravel friends. In total, I rode 201 miles (seems appropriate) in 12 hours and 36 minutes. I joined five organised shakeout rides and two group rides over the course of six days in Emporia. The only day I didn’t ride was Saturday—race day—as I was working.

“I think everybody comes to Unbound now for the week,” said Amanda Nauman, two-time Unbound 200 champion and this year’s Gravel Hall of Fame inductee. “That's the best part about this [event]—it’s not just about the ride on Saturday. It’s really about everything leading up to it and after it, which I think is beautiful.”

While the pros now arrive in Emporia over a week early to scout the course, I came to Kansas simply to ride with everyone else. On Tuesday, I joined Serena Bishop Gordon, the second-place finisher in the Unbound XL, and Yuri Hauswald, the 2015 Unbound 200 champion, on a casual 92-mile ride from Lawrence, Kansas, to Emporia. We visited Casey’s convenience stores and scoped out the gravel roads as Bishop Gordon planned for her first race at Unbound.

(Image credit: Caroline Dezendorf)

From there, the week took off. On Wednesday, I joined the 'legends of gravel' for the Gravel Hall of Fame shakeout ride. With more than 60 riders, we set out for a social 15-mile lap around Emporia. I made new friends, caught up with old ones, and admired all the denim jackets worn by Hall of Fame members.

Thursday brought rain and a slow start. The first ride, hosted by Bishop Gordon, turned into a Q&A about nutrition. We gathered inside the Gravel Hall of Fame, eating pastries and sipping espresso. Afterwards, I headed straight to Alexey Vermeulen’s shakeout ride. Truthfully, I was there to see his dog, Sir Willie.

“Everyone’s here to see the dog,” Vermeulen joked.

Sir Willie, who clearly led the ride, perched comfortably—and dry—in Vermeulen’s backpack as he guided the 50-rider group through puddles nearly 10 meters long.

It was incredible to see the variety of causes behind each shakeout ride. Vermeulen, a former WorldTour pro, acknowledged that gravel racing lacks the development support seen in other disciplines. He used the ride to announce he’s raising funds to support the top five men and women in the U23 Life Time Grand Prix competition.

Alexey Vermeulen and Sir Willie (Image credit: Caroline Dezendorf)

As the weather improved and the sun returned, people began emerging from their rentals and hotel rooms. The next ride on my list was called “More Women, More Miles,” and I was eager to see how many women would attend. Led by Ali Tetrick and Girls Gone Gravel, more than 120 women of all ages and abilities showed up to ride together.

“It’s showing that women are really showing up [to ride] when we create space for them and for each other,” Tetrick said.

Across all five race distances, female participation at Unbound reached 25%, up from 21% in 2024.

Honestly, this theme of togetherness and inclusivity carried through every ride I attended. From Drop Bars Not Hate, which benefited Bloom House Youth Services, to the Major Taylor Cycling Club’s ride focused on community growth, every event felt like a celebration of bikes and people.

“We just need more kindness and joy in the world right now,” Hauswald said. “And this is one way I can tap into the community here versus competition.”

Mitchell Williams, president of the Major Taylor Cycling Club, made sure everyone felt welcome on his ride.

“I had the opportunity to ride with a young lady from Mexico,” Williams said. “She was about ready to give it up, and I said, ‘This is Major Taylor. Our rides are no drop.’ I told her I’d ride with her—and I did. We had a good time.”

Serena Bishop Gordon, Rach McBride (Image credit: Life Time)

Looking back, the reason I love showing up to Unbound—even if I’m not racing—is the community. The people I’ve met through cycling continue to inspire me. These shakeout rides were a perfect reminder of why I love this sport: no competition, no pressure—just joy and enthusiasm.

If I had attended every shakeout ride, I could have joined 12 different groups and ridden more than 180 miles in just three days. I wish I could have done them all; the energy at each was contagious and brought a huge smile to my face.

“I think [the group rides are] a good reminder of where we came from and how to keep that in mind as we look toward the future,” Nauman said.

See you next year, Emporia.