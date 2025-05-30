More risks, a fear of negative racing and the mud - pros predict how Unbound Gravel will play out

From breakaway hopes to tactical alliances, riders weigh in on what could shape the world’s premier gravel race.

Unbound Gravel 2024
(Image credit: Life Time)
Anne-Marije Rook's avatar
By
published

A long-range flyer crossing the finish solo. A nine-up sprint coming down the chute. A five-person breakaway detonating in the final kilometre. Expected victors and unknown Unbound debutants. Year after year, Unbound Gravel ends differently, and on the eve of the world’s biggest gravel race, the only certainty is uncertainty.

Every factor of the race is challenging: the long, 200-mile distance, the terrain known for its tyre-slicing rocks and undulating profile, and the self-sufficiency. Without follow cars, riders have to possess some mechanical know-how to fix issues on the fly while also carrying enough water and nutrition to last up to 70 miles at a time. Even the absolute fastest pros need more than 9 hours to complete the course.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1